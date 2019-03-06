Khyel S. Roberson, creator and director of “Confessions of an Adult Artist,” hopes attendees of his original musical walk away from his show inspired to follow their dreams, whatever they may be.
“A lot of people tend to forget about what they really, really want to do in their life because of 'responsibilities of adulthood' " he said. “This show teaches you how to manage both. There might be struggles, but you get over them.”
Running at Hammond’s Beatniks on Conkey on March 9 and 10, “Confessions” follows a quartet of young Chicago-based creative minds as they try and balance adult responsibilities with artistic pursuits.
Roberson, whose Showtime Theatre Productions has brought original works such as “Bad Company, Good Morals” and “Life and How to Change It” to the Beatniks stage, was inspired by experiences, both personal and amongst his peers, earlier in the decade while in his senior year at Western Illinois University.
“I was living in a house full of artists, including myself, in college,” Roberson said. “We all had the same particular struggles in terms of trying to stay afloat and being an adult on top of figuring out what was going to happen after college and following your dreams of being a successful artist and following your dreams.”
About a half decade ago, Roberson first put pen to paper for what would become “Confessions” and also write the songs that make up his musical. After working on the scripts and songs on and off, “Confessions” was ready for public viewing last fall.
Bringing “Confessions” to the Beatniks stage are Roberson, Chloe Mimms, Mila Cross and Anthony Shepherd.
Featuring songs such as “Purpose,” “I Wish” and “This is the First Time,” Roberson cited a variety of musical inspirations for his self-penned compositions in “Confessions.”
“I was listening to a lot of modern Broadway styles and Modern Broadway songs,” he said. “Pop music and rock music has a lot of influence on it, and there’s a little of hip-hop. I mixed it all together and you have a big, diverse group of songs.”
Next up at Beatniks on Conkey is the Beatniks Entertainment-produced “One Helluva Ride,” slated to run March 23-24.