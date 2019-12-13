Popular bear "Corduroy" has come to life on stage in Chicago.
"Corduroy" continues to Jan. 5 at The Broadway Playhouse in Chicago. The show, about the beloved bear Corduroy, tells a story of friendship and unconditional love.
Emerald City Theatre is presenting the show, which is filled with much energy, clever music, colorful scenes as well as apt performances from the cast.
The story line of the production revolves around Corduroy searching for a missing button, how others assist him and his developing friendship with character Lisa.
During a recent interview, Jamal Howard, who is Emerald City Theatre's artistic associate and the director of the play said the show was very movement-based. That is definitely true as cast members are very fast on their feet as they travel the stage and run and leap briskly about.
"Corduroy" is based on the book series by Don Friedman. It was adapted for the stage by Barry Kornhauser.
The show ran last spring at The Athenaeum Theatre in Chicago and has been remounted for staging at The Broadway Playhouse. It's also been given a holiday touch.
Children in the audience during a recent performance were thoroughly engaged in the show and even willingly interacted with the performers. They talked back to the characters and squealed with delight on occasion.
Founded in 1996, Emerald City Theatre creates theater experiences that inspire early learners through play. It ranks as one of Chicago's most attended non‐profit theaters, with an annual programing reach of more than 60,000. Emerald City regularly develops new work for young audiences and presents them at various theaters around Chicagoland. Each year, Emerald City Theatre also presents programs in schools and does special camps, classes and other programs.
FYI: "Corduroy" will be presented to Jan. 5 at The Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago. Tickets are $17.50 to $25. Call 800-775-2000 or visit BroadwayInChicago.com.
