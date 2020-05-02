Creative 'Social Distance-Sing': Theater fans from the community create videos in response to pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A group of theater and humanities fans have set out to address the coronavirus pandemic the world is suffering through.

"We're a group of friends who have all been involved in community theater together," said Heather Clark, who is the chairwoman of the humanities department at Ivy Tech Community College in East Chicago.

The friends, all from Northwest Indiana, came up with the idea to do a series of videos about dealing with COVID-19. "We were chatting on Facebook about what we could do," she said.

Since they were all versed in the theatrical arts, they thought it would be ideal to do a series of videos. They wanted to do the project for fun initially but also wanted to help out in some way to assist people dealing with the virus firsthand.

"We're seeing the problems and thought maybe we could reach out and tug on the heart strings to get help for the health care workers," Clark said.

So far, the group has produced two videos. The second one, dedicated to health care workers, is titled "Social Distance-Sing Vol. 2: They're Right In Your Town (A Hamilton Tribute.)"