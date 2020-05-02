Creative 'Social Distance-Sing': Theater fans from the community create videos in response to pandemic

A group of theater and humanities fans have set out to address the coronavirus pandemic the world is suffering through.
"We're a group of friends who have all been involved in community theater together," said Heather Clark, who is the chairwoman of the humanities department at Ivy Tech Community College in East Chicago.
The friends, all from Northwest Indiana, came up with the idea to do a series of videos about dealing with COVID-19. "We were chatting on Facebook about what we could do," she said.
Since they were all versed in the theatrical arts, they thought it would be ideal to do a series of videos. They wanted to do the project for fun initially but also wanted to help out in some way to assist people dealing with the virus firsthand.
"We're seeing the problems and thought maybe we could reach out and tug on the heart strings to get help for the health care workers," Clark said.
So far, the group has produced two videos. The second one, dedicated to health care workers, is titled "Social Distance-Sing Vol. 2: They're Right In Your Town (A Hamilton Tribute.)"
Through the video, the performers sing new lyrics to the tune "It's Quiet Uptown" from the Tony-Award winning play "Hamilton." Photos of health care workers from around the country are shown while the group of entertainers performs the tune. "They are all a part of your city and they're going through the unimaginable," sings the group in one segment of the song.
At the end of the "Hamilton"-inspired video, the message on screen states "To all of the health care professionals who are risking their lives for us every day, from the bottom of our hearts, Thank You."
Clark said they've put a link to getusppe.org at the end of the "Hamilton" video so if viewers would like they can donate to the organization which helps health care professionals get needed personal protective equipment.
Clark said they've gotten some positive responses from the videos. Even "Hamilton" composer Lin-Manuel Miranda's father, Luis A. Miranda Jr., saw the video and tweeted about it. "I had to stop four times because I was sobbing," the elder Miranda tweeted.
The first video is titled "Social Distance-Sing Vol 1: Quarantine (A Les Mis Parody)." Among characters in that humorous video are The Virus, Lady Gluttony, Dr. Valjean, Helpless Romantic and Bored Nellie.
Clark said it's been an interesting experience filming all the individual segments at home. Due to the requirements of social distancing, everything is a lone project.
"We have a backing track playing in our ears and we record on our phones," Clark said. She and others have even hidden in their closets to get better sound.
One of the performers, Jeff de Boer, edits and puts the videos together. De Boer, as well as Colleen Peluso, write the lyrics for the videos.
Also appearing in the videos are Mary de Boer, John Peluso, Christina Pals, Michael Pals, Jordan Chaddock, Kelli Gianotti, Lisa Hedin, Scot MacDonald, Andy Brent and Bobbie Sue Kvachkoff.
"It's nice to be creative," Clark said. "If we can make people laugh or make people want to donate or care that's important."
To see the videos, here are links:
Vol. 1 Les Mis Parody
Vol. 2 Hamilton Health Care Tribute
