Theatergoers interested in songs from the 1990s will enjoy a lively show now gracing the Chicago stage.
"Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical" runs through April 14 at Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place in Chicago. The production, which is by Lindsey Rosin, Jordan Ross and Roger Kumble, follows the storyline of the hit 1999 film "Cruel Intentions."
The touring production is currently celebrating the 20th anniversary of the movie.
Starring in the show are Taylor Pearlstein, who portrays character Kathryn Merteuil and Jeffrey Kringer, who plays Sebastian Valmount. Merteuil and Valmount are step-siblings with an evil side as they plot to destroy the reputation and life of the school headmaster's daughter Annette. The production unfolds with various twists and turns, sinister plans, secrets and a backdrop of tunes from the 1990s.
Other cast members include John Battagliese, Richard Crandle, Dara Orland, Brooke Singer, Betsy Stewart and David Wright.
Although the wicked step-siblings are carrying out evil plans throughout the production, there are plenty of humorous moments in the show. It's particularly interesting to see how the '90s tunes are incorporated in various scenes.
The soundtrack to "Cruel Intentions" stands out for its list of eclectic songs by everyone from REM and Britney Spears to 'NSYNC, Goo Goo Dolls, No Doubt and The Verve.
Highlighted songs include "Iris," "Bye Bye Bye," "Breakfast at Tiffany's," "I'm the Only One," "No Scrubs," "Bittersweet Symphony" and "Sunday Morning."
Pearlstein's vocals remain strong throughout the production. The singer/songwriter recently released her debut album titled "When the Birds Wake You Up."
Theater fans up for a night of fun and laughs won't be disappointed by spending 90 minutes at "Cruel Intentions."
FYI: "Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical" runs through April 14 at Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago. Tickets are $35 to $72. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.