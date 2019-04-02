Fans of the 1999 movie "Cruel Intentions" can now secure a ticket to a live production based on the movie.
"Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical" runs April 2 to 14 at Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place in Chicago.
The new musical, which just officially opened on tour last week, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the film.
Taylor Pearlstein, who portrays character Kathryn Merteuil, who was originally played by actress Sarah Michelle Gellar in the film, said the live production is "staying true" to the characters and action in the movie.
"These are high school students causing drama," Pearlstein said laughing. The story in "Cruel Intentions" follows step-siblings Valmont and Kathryn as they plot to destroy the reputation and life of the school headmaster's daughter Annette. The production unfolds with various twists and turns, sinister plans, secrets and a backdrop of tunes from the 1990s.
"It's a fun show to do," Pearlstein said. "The story comes from such an iconic film. And the nostalgia element is fun for people."
Pearlstein said she's happy to be working with this particular cast. "Everyone in the cast is so talented and they're wonderful human beings too."
The soundtrack to "Cruel Intentions," Pearlstein said, also stands out. It includes a variety of pop songs from the '90s. Among songs performed in the show are tunes by No Doubt, Britney Spears, REM, Goo Goo Dolls, 'NSYNC, Jewel, Counting Crows, The Verve and more.
"Everyone has such an emotional connection to these songs," Pearlstein said. "It brings you back to what you felt in the '90s."
The actress said she's enjoying the role of Kathryn. "She a puppet master. She sets into motion all the diabolical plans," Pearlstein said.
The live production, Pearlstein said, works in today's world. "The writers have done an incredible job making it relevant for today," Pearlstein said.
"Pearlstein said she was always an artistic child and got interested in the theatrical arts in high school.
"I decided to try drama club and fell in love with it," she said. Pearlstein attended the University of Arizona where she earned a bachelor's degree in musical theater.
Pearlstein, who is also a songwriter, has a debut album titled "When the Birds Wake You Up," which is available on streaming platforms.
FYI: "Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical" runs April 2 to 14 at Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago. Tickets are $35 to $72. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.