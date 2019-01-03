Hubbard Street Dance Chicago's founding company member Claire Anne Bataille died Dec. 30 at her Oak Park home. Bataille, 66, had been battling pancreatic cancer.
The acclaimed artist, who was born in Elmhurst, Illinois, was a dancer with The Hubbard Street Dance Company, beginning in 1977, when the troupe was made up of four women performers. She continued to dance with the company for 15 years.
Bataille won the Ruth Page Award for Outstanding Dancer in 1992. The dancer was Hubbard Street's assistant artistic director, ballet mistress and rehearsal director from 1977 to 2001. Recently, she was the director of the Lou Conte Dance Studio.
Bataille was also a choreographer who set works on, not only Hubbard Street Dance, but companies such as Akasha Dance in Chicago, Spectrum Dance Theater in Seattle, The Tennessee Children's Dance Ensemble and others. She's also worked on a variety of other dance projects and worked with universities and companies around the country.
According to a press release about Bataille, Lou Conte, who is the founder of Hubbard Street, said Bataille was his "Muse."
In 1992, Conte told critic and journalist Richard Christiansen, "I always tell Claire - and I mean it - that my two favorite women dancers are Natalia Makarova (the great Russian ballerina) and Claire Bataille, because they're so secure and intelligent in the choice of every move they make ...she set the style of the company."
According to Hubbard Street artistic director Glenn Edgerton, "As an artist, she was a trailblazer, thrilling audiences with her dynamic performances. As a teacher, she was committed and passionate, mentoring thousands of young dancers. Onstage and off, honesty and generosity of spirit were her hallmarks. Her impact on dance and Hubbard Street will be forever remembered."