The international hit "Choir of Man" has landed at The Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place. The show, featuring a variety of pop songs from yesterday and today, continues to March 17.
"Doing this show is great," said Mark Loveday, one of the choir members, who takes on the role of barman in "Choir of Man."
Loveday said, unlike some shows where performers can tire of presenting them over and over again, he never gets "bored" with this show. The actor/singer said it's always interesting to see how different audiences react to the show.
"Choir of Man" is currently on its first U.S. tour. The show is set in a pub and introduces audience members to a cast of men who regularly frequent the pub. There's really no story in the show. Loveday explains it's more of a celebration of the culture of pub life and a celebration of life, in a sense.
"It's half musical (theater) and half concert," Loveday said. "It's a look at the people in the pub and what makes them tick," he said.
Throughout the show, the characters sing assorted songs from the catalogs of popular artists such as Adele, Paul Simon, Katy Perry, Queen, Red Hot Chili Peppers and other singers and groups.
Loveday, a graduate of Drama Studio London, is a former chorister from Her Majesty's Chapel Royal Choir at St. James Palace. He took on his role in "Choir of Man" in 2016. Loveday said he feels "amazingly lucky" to have been cast in "Choir of Man."
The singer said when he and his fellow cast members learned they would be performing in Chicago, they were excited and knew it would be a "highlight" of the tour. Chicago, he said, has a great theater history.