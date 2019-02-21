The Joffrey Ballet is currently heating up the stage with its stellar production of "Anna Karenina."
The ballet is a specially commissioned work and is a re-imagining of the novel "Anna Karenina." The acclaimed Chicago dance company's production continues through Feb. 24 at The Auditorium Theatre.
"Anna Karenina" is the first complete full-length work that's been commissioned by The Joffrey. The troupe's performance is exquisite and the choreography as well as the musical score are standouts in this show.
Yuri Possokhov choreographed "Anna Karenina" while Ilya Demutsky composed the musical score, which was also commissioned by The Joffrey specifically for this ballet.
"Anna Karenina," written by Leo Tolstoy, tells the story of a Russian aristocrat, who is married and is involved in a doomed affair with a count. The production puts the spotlight on love's difficulties, politics, morality and a multitude of life's tragedies.
The entire Joffrey company is showcased in this production. On all levels, "Anna Karenina" is a masterpiece which fully engages dance lovers.
"Anna Karenina" stars dancer Victoria Jaiani in the role of Anna Karenina and as with all her performances, Jaiani is a joy to watch as her dancing is full of passion, precision and energy.
Dancer Alberto Velazquez offers a strong performance in the role of the count Alexey Vronsky. Other standout performances include Fabrice Calmels as Alexey Karenin; Yoshihisa Arai as Konstantin Levin; and Anais Bueno as Kitty Shcherbatskaya.
The Joffrey Ballet is also partnering with The Australian Ballet to present the production. After being performed in Chicago, "Anna Karenina" will be performed in Melbourne, Australia in May 2020.
FYI: "Anna Karenina" will be performed through Feb. 24 at The Auditorium Theatre in Chicago. Tickets run $35 to $199. Call 312-386-8905 or visit joffrey.org for tickets and more information.