The music of Lena Horne and Nancy Wilson are heating up the stage in "Style and Grace: In Tribute to Lena Horne and Nancy Wilson" at Black Ensemble Theatre in Chicago.
The show, which runs through June 30, looks at the life, careers and music of the two classic singers.
"Style and Grace," produced by BET founder Jackie Taylor, is directed and written by Kylah Frye. The story is told creatively and features younger and older versions of Horne and Wilson. Starring as young Lena Horne is Aeriel Williams while Chante Joy portrays older Horne. Jayla Craig stars in the role of young Nancy Wilson while Rhonda Preston, a BET favorite, portrays older Wilson.
All the actresses in the roles of the famed singers offer strong performances whether they're singing or acting. Among other performers featured in the show are Ryan Armstrong, Kelvin Davis, Lemond Hayes, Vincent Jordan and Linnea Norwood.
For this show, Lemond Hayes acts as choreographer while musical director is Robert Reddrick.
The song list for "Style and Grace" is a winner and features a variety of songs from "Satin Doll" to "Guess Who I Saw Today" and "Stormy Weather."
J-Lo set to take the stage in Chicago
It'll be party time this weekend when Jennifer Lopez brings her sizzling show to the Windy City. J-Lo will bring her It's My Party tour to the United Center for two shows on June 29 and 30. Visit ticketmaster.com and livenation.com for tickets and information.