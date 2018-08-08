Theater fans longing to find out what's on the agenda for the 2018-2019 season will want to be in attendance at a special concert next week.
The annual Broadway in Chicago Summer Concert will be held Aug. 13 at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion at Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. The outdoor concert is free.
The show, hosted by Janet Davies of ABC-channel 7, is co-presented by Broadway in Chicago and the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events. It's part of the Millennium Park Presents series.
On the agenda will be performances by cast members from various upcoming shows including "Dear Evan Hansen," "Heartbreak Hotel," "Roald Dahl's Charlie And The Chocolate Factory," "Miss Saigon," and others. The concert begins at 6:15 p.m.
"This is the highlight of the summer for Broadway fans - it's like Broadwaypalooza," said Eileen LaCario, Vice President of Broadway in Chicago.
For more information on the concert and other shows, visit broadwayinchicago.com.
'Noche Caribena' to be presented
The Puerto Rican Arts Alliance and Navy Pier will present "Noche Caribena" from 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 11 at Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago.
The free concert will star Latin American and Caribbean music ensembles including Christopher Rivera (La Voz Kids Puerto Rico winner); Alambre Dulce; and Conjunto Borinken. For more information, visit navypier.org.