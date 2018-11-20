For many people, it's just not the holidays until they see the TV special "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!"
Fans of the popular TV broadcast will want to see the live version of the production. "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical" continues through Nov. 25 at The Chicago Theatre.
The musical production, directed by Matt August, is a joy to watch as the popular Dr. Seuss characters come to life in a charming way on stage.
Gavin Lee, who recently starred on Broadway in "SpongeBob SquarePants" as Squidward Tentacles, is the perfect Grinch. From his comical expressions and athletic and flexible moves, Lee takes on the strong persona of that "mean" old Grinch.
It's also a delight to view the colorful sets, costumes and whimsical characters in the production. From the Whos in Whosville to Max the Dog, all the favorite characters are presented in this live production.
The bigger-than-life and cartoonish sets were designed by John Lee Beatty with creative costumes by Robert Morgan.
The musical, of course, follows the story line of the television "Grinch" story featuring the mean Scrooge-like Grinch who tries to stop Christmas from happening. With the help of a sweet little girl, Cindy Lou Who, the Grinch's heart is transformed and Christmas is saved.
Memorable songs such as "Welcome Christmas" and "You're a Mean One Mr. Grinch" star in the show. Audience members even get a chance to sing along to "You're a Mean One Mr. Grinch."
The production is a good choice for family members wanting to attend a theatrical show together. It's definitely a good start to the holiday.
FYI: "Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas" continues to Nov. 25 at The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. Tickets start at $35. Call 800-745-3000.