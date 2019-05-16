A new play inspired by the Chicago Cubs 2016 big win has hit the Windy City.
"Miracle," featuring a book by Jason Brett and music and lyrics by Michael Mahler, began previews May 8 at The Royal George Theatre in Chicago.
The show's creator/lead producer William Marovitz said he's thrilled the production has made it to the stage.
"We came up with the idea in February of 2016 before the season even started," Marovitz said. The show not only revolves around baseball but relays the story of a Chicago family and the family members' hopes, dreams, business aspirations, struggles and life in general. The blue collar family is filled with major Cubs fans and the championship remains the backdrop to the production.
"I've been a Cubs fan my whole life," said Marovitz, who is a former Illinois state senator who represented the Wrigleyville area. (In 1988 Marovitz worked with The Chicago Cubs, Major League Baseball and the neighborhood to install lights at Wrigley Field).
Marovitz said "Miracle" is "a story about a family, their highs and lows, ups and downs and their loss of faith and regaining of faith." And it's definitely all intertwined with the Cubs winning the championship in 2016.
"There are wonderful characters and 18 wonderful songs," Marovitz said, about "Miracle." In addition to Marovitz' work on the show, Arny Granat is a co-producer; Damon Kiely is director and Julian Frazin originally conceived the idea for the show.
Marovitz said the Cubs winning the championship in 2016 was a great feeling and the "realization of a dream" for many people. "There are generations of fans that have stayed loyal to the Cubs," he said.
He called "Miracle" a musical "108 years in the making."
"This show has gone through a lot of iterations," Marovitz said, adding he's happy to finally see it come to the stage.
For now, "Miracle" is in an open run. "The show will run as long as people want it," he said.
FYI: "Miracle" continues at Royal George Theatre, 1641 N. Halsted St., Chicago. Call 312-988-9000 or visit ticketmaster.com for more information and tickets.