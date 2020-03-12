Currents: Delightful 'Emma' continues at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

The Jane Austen-penned story of "Emma" is drawing audiences with a new rendition at Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier.
Chicago Shakespeare Theater is presenting a delightful musical version of the story through March 15 in its Courtyard Theater. This new production, directed by Barbara Gaines, features music, a book and lyrics by Paul Gordon.
Taking on the role of Emma is actress Lora Lee Gayer who is a joy to watch as the whimsical matchmaker Emma Woodhouse. Woodhouse meddles in other's love lives but falters in the business of romance for herself.
Also turning in strong performances in the "Emma" cast are Brad Standley as Mr. Knightley; Chicago favorite Larry Yando as Mr. Woodhouse and Devin DeSantis as Frank Churchill.
The Courtyard Theater proves an ideal space for this charming rendition of "Emma." Kudos to scenic designer Scott Davis and costume designer Mariann Verheyen for their work in making the set and clothing enjoyable elements for audiences to see.
Among the highlighted songs in the show are "I Made the Match Myself," "Should We Ever Meet," "Mr. Robert Martin," "Pride and Sense," "Stranger Things Have Happened" and "Have a Piece of Cake."
Chicago Shakespeare Theater has a hit on its hands with this show. Fans of Austen's stories as well as music fans, in general, will enjoy this new musical.
Coming up next for Chicago Shakespeare Theater is "The Taming of the Shrew," presented by the Royal Shakespeare Company, which runs April 15 to May 2. "As You Like It" runs April 30 to June 21.
FYI: "Emma" continues to March 15. Tickets are $35 to $90. Call 312-595-5600 or visit chicagoshakes.com.
