Currents: Delightful 'Emma' continues at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

It's probably been awhile since Region pop culture and TV fans have heard much about Sandy Duncan, Donny Most and Adrian Zmed.

Duncan, known for a variety of TV work and her role as "Peter Pan," Most, aka Ralph Malph from "Happy Days" and Zmed, known for his roles in "T.J. Hooker" and "Grease 2," are starring, along with actress Kate Buddeke, in "Middletown" at Chicago's Apollo Theater.