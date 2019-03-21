Dhani Harrison, son of late Beatle George Harrison, will grace the stage of Chicago's United Center when Jeff Lynne's ELO performs in the Windy City on July 27.
Harrison was recently added as the opener for ELO's summer tour. The songwriter/multi-instrumentalist and singer's debut album, which was released recently, is "In//Parallel."
ELO's summer tour will be the first time Harrison has toured with Jeff Lynne and ELO. Lynne and Harrison worked together previously while co-producing George Harrison's album "Brainwashed."
The concert tour begins in Anaheim, California on June 20. Lynne was a co-member with George Harrison, Roy Orbison, Tom Petty and Bob Dylan of The Traveling Wilburys.
For more information on the tour, visit livenation.com. For more information on Dhani Harrison, visit dhaniharrison.com.
Upcoming Productions:
•"Jersey Boys" runs April 2 to 7 at The Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago.
Fans of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will want to see this story of the original Jersey Boys. The production traces the lives and career of The Four Seasons and features a hits-heavy soundtrack.
•"Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical" runs April 2 to 14 at Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago.
The production, which is based on the book "Les Liasions Dangereuses, as well as the movie "Cruel Intentions," features songs from the '90s hit archives.
• "Dein Perry's Tap Dogs" runs April 16 to 21 at Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago.
The 75-minute show puts the spotlight on tap dancing, rousing music and great showmanship.
•"Rent," 20th Anniversary Tour runs May 10 to 19 at Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago.
The Tony Award-winning show, which is a modern re-telling of the classic "La Boheme," will celebrate 20 years on stage with this tour.
To learn more about the Broadway in Chicago season, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.