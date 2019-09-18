The Tony Award-winning "Oslo" officially opened this week at Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place in Chicago.
The show, also presented by Broadway in Chicago, is a TimeLine Theatre Company production and it's a Chicago premiere. The play runs through Oct. 20.
"Oslo" tells the story of the behind-the-scenes happenings of the Oslo Peace Accords. It showcases how the treaty came to be between the Israelis and the Palestinians and tells the story in a poignant and heartfelt way.
"The show follows the action of what happened in Oslo in '92 and '93 between the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Israeli government," said Anish Jethmalani, who portrays character Ahmed Qurie in the show. He added it's fascinating to see how a Norwegian couple intervened in obtaining the peace pact.
"To me, what's fascinating about the play is it speaks to humanity and the two sides of people...They're able to come to the table and try to work out their differences," Jethmalani said.
The actor, who was born and raised in Chicago, said he sees that time period showcased in "Oslo" as similar to the divisive situations that are found in our world today.
Jethmalani said he's been interested in the art of theater since he was seven years old. As he continued to further his interest in the arts, he said he realized just how special acting and theater work were.
"I fell in love with performing and started to realize how theater speaks to the human condition," he said.
Jethmalani said he hopes "Oslo" audiences will "recognize that this was an event in history that was unlike any other." He said the play also showcases that people can indeed find a common ground.
Actor Jed Feder, who stars as character Uri Savir in "Oslo," said it's been exciting working on this show. The actor, who's originally from Colorado, calls New York his home base now. He said he's worked in Chicago theater in the past. Feder is honored to be in the TimeLine Theatre Company production of this important show.
"TimeLine is a history-focused theater group," Feder said, adding that company personnel look at "history today through historical events."
Feder said he'd like audience members to leave the play with a sense of hope that conflicts can be resolved and peace can prevail.
"This is a show about hope," he said, adding it also speaks about "relieving some of the tension happening in the world." Through the show, Feder said it's obvious that the peace pact was something that affected so many people.
FYI: "Oslo" runs through Oct. 20 at Broadway Playhouse, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago. Tickets are $35 to $95. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.