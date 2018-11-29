For Jacques C. Smith, traveling to Chicago with "The Book of Mormon," is an exciting homecoming.
"I'm really looking forward to it," said Smith, recently by phone, prior to "The Book of Mormon" opening last week at Chicago's Oriental Theatre. "The Book of Mormon" continues through Dec. 2 in Chicago.
"It's my hometown," Smith said. The actor, who was born in south suburban Harvey, attended Thornton Township High School. Smith portrays character Mafala in "The Book of Mormon."
The actor said he still has family members in various south suburbs and the Chicago area.
"Chicago is a great theater town," Smith said. The actor, who has performed on stage and television, said he's enjoying his role in the Tony-winning musical.
"I'm relatively new to 'The Book of Mormon' cast," Smith said. "I started six months ago." He auditioned for the musical a few years ago and got the part this year.
"The show has been so successful and has worldwide appeal," Smith said, about "The Book of Mormon," which was written by "South Park" creators Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone.
"It still sells out. This is the fourth time it's coming back to Chicago," he said.
Smith said he got interested in acting as an extracurricular activity in high school. "I followed my older brother. Before that I was an athlete."
The actor didn't think the theater arts would be a career choice at that time.
"When I first went to college, I thought I'd be an engineer," he said.
Smith said he sees one of the main messages of "The Book of Mormon" as "we can all contribute to making this world a better place."
FYI:"The Book of Mormon" continues to Dec. 2 at The Oriental Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets are $40 to $150. Call 800-775-2000 or visit BroadwayInChicago.com.