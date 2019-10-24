Music, daring acrobatics, zany theatrical vignettes and a gourmet menu are all part of the fun during Teatro ZinZanni's "Love, Chaos and Dinner."
Teatro ZinZanni and Randolph Entertainment recently debuted its second rendition of "Love, Chaos and Dinner," a cabaret show/extravaganza in The Spiegeltent ZaZou on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel in Chicago.
The show offers a different type of theatrical experience and it's all enjoyed while eating a multi-course meal.
New acts have been added to the show's lineup. The new crop of performers includes contortionist Elayne Kramer; humorous Kevin Kent, who performs in drag; illusionist Voronin, who brings a bit of a vampire-like look to the stage; and yodeler Manuela Horn.
Guests have the opportunity to be up close and personal to the action in this show, which is part cabaret act, part cirque and part campy production.
Theatergoers who like to enjoy a meal with their shows will find chef Debbie Sharpe's menu a satisfying treat. Sharpe's menu includes items such as Braised Beef Short Rib; Rigatoni Bolognese; Pan Seared Salmon; and other dishes.
"Love, Chaos and Dinner," remains a fun, interactive production. Performers occasionally approach audience members to engage in various scenes or to converse with them. There's no pressure to participate, though.
In addition to the new performers in the show, other artists include the juggling acrobatics of the Anastasini Brothers; hoop aerialist Elena Gatilova; singer Kelly Britt; cabaret singer Rizo, also known as Amelia Zirin-Brown, who can really belt out a tune; and acrobat Domitil Aillot.
Teatro ZinZanni, established in Seattle, was founded in 1998 by Norm Langill. The whole concept of the production is to blend the magic of circus arts, cabaret and music for a complete entertainment experience which also includes a multi-course meal.
"It's meant to entertain and to make you happy," show producer Stan Feig said during a past interview. "It gives you an escape from the world. It's a total experience."
The show is performed in The Spiegeltent ZaZou, which is a Belgian mirror tent. The tent is in a large space discovered on the upper levels of The Cambria Hotel on Randolph Street. During renovations of the hotel in 2017, workers removed dropped ceilings to find the impressive space. The building dates to 1926.
FYI: Tickets are on sale for "Love, Chaos and Dinner" through March 29, 2020. Location is at The Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets range from $99 to $189. Call 312-488-0900 or visit zinzanni.com/chicago.