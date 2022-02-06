CVPA offers 'Love Letters' for Valentine's Day

Theater fans looking for an enjoyable way to celebrate Valentine's Day this year can get into the spirit a couple of days early with the help of The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.

CVPA will present "Love Letters" Feb. 12 in the ballroom of the center. The two-person play, along with a meal, will be presented at noon and 6 p.m.

"Love Letters," by A.R. Gurney, stars author and columnist Philip Potempa and comedienne/actor Jeannie Rapstad. Acclaimed theater director Bill Pullinsi will direct the production. The show is sponsored in part by Centier Bank.

Pullinsi is the founder of the former Candlelight Playhouse in Summit, Illinois, where he was the artistic director. He is also credited with starting the first dinner theater in the United States. Candlelight Playhouse opened first in Washington D.C. in 1959 before its Summit location debuted in the early '60s.

"Love Letters" revolves around characters Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III who unveil their relationship through a series of letters, notes and cards written through the decades. The show traces their relationship from second grade through college years as well as marriages to other people.

"I think people will enjoy the show. It's very moving," said director Pullinsi. He said the characters are interesting to get to know as Melissa is fairly witty with a humorous side and Andrew is more of a stodgy type. He added senior audience members will also find a bit of nostalgia in the piece since it spans from the late 1930s to the 1970s.

Pullinsi said he's happy to be working with Potempa and Rapstad on this production as he's been away from directing duties for the past two years due to the pandemic.

"I had two shows I was preparing for. I had done all the work on paper," he said, adding they were canceled because of COVID.

Pullinsi said performances of "Love Letters" can be challenging for actors because there's not much "action" in the show. Actors remain seated throughout the production and relay the story via the reading of the letters.

"But you have to act the material. And you have to know what is inspiring you to read it," Pullinsi said. As a director, he'll help actors bring out the feelings to be delivered from the material and to work with subtext.

The director said he prepares for his directing jobs by researching the material, information about the playwright and also getting to know how specific actors work. Then he can best offer suggestions, tips and direction on bringing the theatrical work to life. Pullinsi said he prepares everything "on paper" first before going into rehearsals.

"With this kind of show, we'll have two or three days of rehearsal together," he said.

In addition to the production, guests will enjoy a meal prior to each show. The menu, presented by Trama Catering, will feature Tomato Bisque Soup; Chicken Marsala with Capri Blend of Vegetables and Mashed Red Bliss Potatoes; assorted dinner rolls and Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake with Raspberry Sauce Drizzle. A cash bar will be available. Cost is $40 plus tax. Price is for dinner and show. Gratuity is not included.

"Love Letters" originally debuted off-Broadway in 1989. It starred Kathleen Turner and John Rubinstein. Through the years, noted celebrities have performed in the roles of Gardner and Ladd, including Carol Burnett and Alan Alda; Anjelica Huston and Martin Sheen; Brian Dennehy and Mia Farrow; and others.

FYI: "Love Letters" will be presented at noon and 6 p.m. at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. A meal is featured prior to the show. Cost is $40 for meal and show. Gratuity is not included. A cash bar will be available. Call 219-836-1930 Ext. 2 or visit cvpa.org.

