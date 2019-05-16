Theater fans who enjoy dynamic dancing, catchy songs and fun-loving characters will want to take a seat in the audience for Theatre at the Center's latest production.
"Dames at Sea" continues through June 2 at Munster's TATC.
The story is a whimsical, comical show which offers a nostalgic nod to the old-fashioned musicals of the 1930s. The show, featuring book and lyrics by George Haimsohn and Robin Miller, stars music by Jim Wise. It's the story of chorus girl Ruby who comes to New York hoping to realize her dreams on the Broadway stage.
This show has a strong cast of performers who are triple threats in the entertainment department. Energetic tap numbers are a highlight of the show.
Starring in "Dames at Sea" are Kelly Felthous as Ruby, Todd Aulwurm as Dick, Colette Todd as Mona Kent, Sierra Schnack as Joan, Sam Shankman as Lucky and Steven Strafford as Hennesey and The Captain.
While the story is a bit similar to "42nd Street" where an ingenue steps in for a more seasoned performer, it has a charm all its own. Its song list is a winner and the performers give it their all whenever they take the stage.
Among highlighted numbers are "The Sailor of My Dreams," "Choo-Choo Honeymoon," "Dames at Sea," "Raining in My Heart,"Wall Street" and "Let's Have a Simple Wedding."
"Dames at Sea," which is directed by Theatre at the Center's artistic director Linda Fortunato, has never been performed at the Munster theater. The show was an off-Broadway hit for years and introduced Bernadette Peters to the world stage in 1969. It opened on Broadway in 2015.
FYI: "Dames at Sea" runs to June 2 at Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Tickets range in price from $42 to $46. Visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com or call 219-836-3255.