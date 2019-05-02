An old-fashioned musical is set to dance onto the stage at Munster's Theatre at the Center.
"Dames at Sea" begins previews May 2 and officially opens May 5 at TATC. The show continues through June 2.
"It's a sweet and genuine show," said Todd Aulwurm, who portrays character Dick in the musical. Aulwurm said it's been a fun show to work on. "It's been a very fast rehearsal period," he added. "We're all really prepared for it."
"Dames at Sea" is a whimsical, comical show which offers a nostalgic nod to the old-fashioned musicals of the 1930s. The show, featuring book and lyrics by George Haimsohn and Robin Miller, stars music by Jim Wise. It's the story of chorus girl Ruby who comes to New York by bus hoping to realize her dreams on the Broadway stage.
Aulwurm said his fellow cast members are having a blast with all the "outrageous plot turns" and "over the top" situations in the production.
Major tap numbers are highlights of the show. Aulwurm said Kelly Felthous, who stars as Ruby, is a talented tap dancer. "It's so impressive to watch her tap a mile a minute," he said.
According to Aulwurm, the musical score and the dancing in the production take people back to another era. "It makes everyone want to dance," he said.
"Dames at Sea," which is directed by Theatre at the Center's artistic director Linda Fortunato, has never been performed at the Munster theater. The show was an off-Broadway hit for years and introduced Bernadette Peters to the world stage in 1969. It opened on Broadway in 2015.
Among other cast members in the Munster show are Colette Todd, Sierra Schnack, Sam Shankman and Steven Strafford.
Aulwurm, who is performing for the first time at Theatre at the Center, is a graduate of Indiana University and Crown Point High School. The actor/singer/dancer said he was interested in theater while he was in high school. He also studied dance with Indiana Ballet Theatre from eight grade through high school. He later earned a BFA in Theater from Indiana University.
The performer said he's truly excited to have been cast in "Dames at Sea."
"This is one of my big breaks in Chicagoland," he said.
Aulwurm encourages Region theater fans to check out TATC's latest show.
"It's really something the whole family can enjoy," he said.