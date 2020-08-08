'Dance for Life' takes the virtual stage

Dance fans will have the opportunity to see performances from acclaimed Chicago companies this week.
"Dance for Life," a fundraiser now in its 29th year, will be featured remotely for the first time due to the pandemic. The digital entertainment event runs Aug. 10 to 15. On Aug. 15, viewers may see the finale of the event which will feature a world premiere dance with a COVID-19 theme by Hannah Brictson.
Chicago Dancers United, along with Optum, are presenting "Dance for Life 2020: United as One."
Hosts for the event will be Cortney Hall and Matthew Rodrigues, who are the co-hosts of NBC Chicago's show "Chicago Today." The event is a fundraiser for The Dancers' Fund, AIDS Foundation Chicago and The American Cancer Society.
"I'm really excited about this event," said Michael Anderson, executive director of "Dance For Life." Anderson said the virtual event allowed the planners to think outside of the box.
"It allowed us to go back into our archives and pick out companies that maybe people haven't seen in a long time," he said. During the week, viewers will watch popular performances by major current and former Chicago dance companies such as The Joffrey Ballet, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, Giordano Dance Chicago, Joseph Holmes Chicago Dance Theatre, Luna Negra Dance Theater and more.
"We wanted to show the diversity of the great Chicago dance community," Anderson said.
Anderson, who formerly danced with The Joffrey Ballet, said "Dance For Life" personnel have been recording the performances done during the event through the years, and will show "Dance For Life" highlights from those archived performances on the finale day, Aug. 15. Also, individuals who donate $20 or more will get special emails with links to view the performances throughout the week and information and background on the various works. Visit chicagodancersunited.org for more information, to donate or to view performance videos.
Chicago Dancers United will offer an assortment of videos on its website for people to view for free. But donors of $20 or more will also receive a link to virtually attend the finale event on Aug. 15.
Aug. 15 was to be the actual date this year's "Dance For Life" was to take place at The Auditorium Theatre.
Throughout the years, dancers who have participated in "Dance for Life" have generously donated their performances, Anderson said. "I think (Chicago) has one of the most united and caring dance communities in the world," he added.
According to Anderson, next year's 30th anniversary celebration of "Dance For Life" is sure to be a special one, in light of what everyone is going through this year. The 30th anniversary of "Dance For Life" is scheduled for Aug. 21, 2021.
