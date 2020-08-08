'Dance for Life' takes the virtual stage

"We wanted to show the diversity of the great Chicago dance community," Anderson said.

Anderson, who formerly danced with The Joffrey Ballet, said "Dance For Life" personnel have been recording the performances done during the event through the years, and will show "Dance For Life" highlights from those archived performances on the finale day, Aug. 15. Also, individuals who donate $20 or more will get special emails with links to view the performances throughout the week and information and background on the various works. Visit chicagodancersunited.org for more information, to donate or to view performance videos.

Chicago Dancers United will offer an assortment of videos on its website for people to view for free. But donors of $20 or more will also receive a link to virtually attend the finale event on Aug. 15.

Aug. 15 was to be the actual date this year's "Dance For Life" was to take place at The Auditorium Theatre.

Throughout the years, dancers who have participated in "Dance for Life" have generously donated their performances, Anderson said. "I think (Chicago) has one of the most united and caring dance communities in the world," he added.

According to Anderson, next year's 30th anniversary celebration of "Dance For Life" is sure to be a special one, in light of what everyone is going through this year. The 30th anniversary of "Dance For Life" is scheduled for Aug. 21, 2021.

