For the final production of their 2018 season, Chicago Heights’ Drama Group has bucked the trend of bringing a non-holiday related production to the stage with “Dancing at Lughnasa.”
Yet there is a message in the play, according to its director, Michael J. Renzi, that can fit in with the tidings associated with this time of the year.
“I hope audiences come out appreciating family,” he said. “That’s about the gist of the whole piece, appreciating your family.”
Opening Dec. 7 at Drama Group’s Milord Studio Theatre and running through Dec. 16, “Dancing” is a look at the trials and tribulations of a family of five sisters in 1930s Ireland – Kate, Maggie, Rose, Agnes, Chris and Rosie Mundy - as they struggle internally, externally and with their brother, Jack, who has returned to town after years as a missionary.
“Lugnasa” was penned by late Irish playwright Brian Friel, whose credits include acclaimed works such as “The Loves of Cass McGuire” and “The Freedom of the City.” The play takes its cue from Friel’s mother and aunts and his childhood.
After a much-heralded run in the UK, in 1990 “Lughnasa” made its way to Broadway in 1992, where it received a Tony Award for Best Play.
“The shows that I usually do are character driven,” Renzi said. “It’s a slice of life, play, a memory play. It’s got such diverse characters. It’s a very melancholy piece, but it’s got a lot of humor and a lot of joy and a lot of love.”
Deb Brunette is Kate, Regina Gadotti is Maggie, Meghan Hoyt is Agnes, Liz Yerkovich is Chris and Debbie Roberts is Rose in Chicago Street’s “Dancing.” Additionally, Ron Edwards is Jack and Jeff Peterson narrates as Michael, Chris’ son.
“It’s a lovely piece, and I’ve got some terrific, terrific actors doing it,” Renzi said.
Next up for Drama Group is a production of the drama “A Raisin in the Sun,” scheduled to open at Milord Studio Theatre Feb. 15.