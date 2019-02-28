Paul and Angie Lowe, directors/founders of L'arc en Ciel Theatre Group, are bringing a personal favorite of theirs to life on stage at Great Oaks Dinner Theatre in Cedar Lake.
"We have just been wanting to do this show again for a long time since we first did it back in 1986," said Angie Lowe of LCTG's current production of the Pulitzer prize-nominated dark comedy"True West," by Sam Shepard.
"This is a slight departure from our usual comedies, and this is our chance to pay tribute to Sam Shepard by repeating this show with (local actor) Bruce Jung, who is reprising his 1986 role in a more adult community theater setting rather than in our former high school confines," Lowe said. The show stars a hand-picked quartet of seasoned local actors.
It seems the Lowes were ahead of the curve when they decided last year to revisit "True West," for following their selection of it, the piece was re-booted on Broadway where it is currently running for the next few months, and it will soon return to Chicago’s Steppenwolf later this year.
LCTG's short run opens March 3 at Great Oaks with only 3 additional performances the following weekend, March 9 and 10, before closing on March 16. Each LCTG performance begins with an AYCE family-style dinner featuring three entrees, followed by the show.
"When Sam Shepard passed away late last year, Paul and I started giving more thought to bringing 'True West' back," said Lowe. "We had no idea at the time that it was going back to Broadway, and it wasn't until after we secured the contract for LCTG that we received our Steppenwolf flyer announcing it will be there as well this fall."
"True West" is a dysfunctional family tale where lowlife older brother Lee (played by Bruce Jung of Dyer) intends to disturb the concentration of his younger brother Austin, a screenwriter (played by Matt Stinnett of Lowell), as Austin is holed up in their mother's house on the edge of the desert in California intending to do some serious writing.
"Bruce has been working with us since 1977 and is definitely an LCTG audience favorite," said Lowe when discussing her casting choices. "Matt has been in several productions since his first show with us in 2014 and we love working with him. 'Mom' is played by Jacqueline Verdeyen of Crown Point, and Jackie goes way back to the Lake Central High School days with us."
The story gets more hilariously complicated when the audience meets Saul, a literary producer and agent (played by Kyle Yung of Crown Point), who first promises to produce Austin’s project but, soon after meeting Lee, decides to produce Lee’s idea instead with Austin doing the actual writing.
"Kyle was in our first production at Great Oaks in 2005, when he was 18. After coming back to us 'all grown up' to do 'The Nerd', we felt he was the perfect choice to tackle the role of Saul."
The story heats up as Austin feels increasingly betrayed by his producer/agent, and soon rises to his bullying brother’s challenge. Things only get worse when 'Mom' inevitably comes home from her cruise to find her house in shambles, her sons at each other’s throats, and all her beloved plants dead or dying.
"Jackie and Matt have played mother and son before in both 'Squabbles' and 'Foxfire,' and like Bruce and Kyle, they share a strong work ethic, making them each right for their role, and there is a definite chemistry between them all."
When it comes to picking and choosing what productions LCTG will present in a given season, Lowe said there is no set process. "It's really just what occurs to us. Then we always hope people will be interested in doing the show and come out to audition. We like to do comedies, generally much lighter fare than this Sam Shepard piece, and we try to vary our shows with popular musicals." Somehow the balance and the choices always seem to work, because "True West," marks the 53rd year the Lowes have been doing theater directing, 15 of those years at the Great Oaks Dinner Theatre.