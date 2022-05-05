Dazzling 'Moulin Rouge' a feast for the eyes and ears

A soiree of mega proportions is now happening on stage in Chicago.

"Moulin Rouge! The Musical" has come to town and will be livening up the stage of the Nederlander Theatre on Randolph Street through May 14. The Chicago production is the first North American Tour of the show.

The show offers audiences a mesmerizing night out at the theater where high energy performances, standout musical selections, eye-popping costumes and colorful sets draw you in and keep your attention.

Say "oui" to the idea of joining a group of friends for an outing to this riveting production.

"Moulin Rouge," based on the 2001 20th Century Fox film, tells the story of composer Christian, who falls in love with Satine, the star of the Moulin Rouge club. The tale is told through a variety of tunes made famous by artists through the decades. The play stars music from the movie as well as other tunes recently added.

Starring as Satine is Courtney Reed with Conor Ryan portraying Christian.

From the moment you enter the theater, you’re enveloped in the fascinating setting. The stage is bathed in red lights with the Moulin Rouge sign shining brightly. Massive statues of a blue elephant and the famous Windmill outside the Parisian cabaret decorate the walls on both sides of the theater.

As audience members take their seats, a short pre-show unfolds with music playing in the background and cabaret performers slowly gracing the stage, striking poses and interacting with one another.

For fans of pop music through the decades, "Moulin Rouge" is a theatrical treat like no other. The story is told via songs from the likes of Sir Elton John, Adele, Lady Gaga, Madonna, The Rolling Stones, Rihanna and more.

How can you go wrong musically when the production begins with the smash LaBelle anthem “Lady Marmalade”?

Choreography, which is expertly crafted by Sonya Tayeh, is executed enthusiastically by the talented group of performers. The “modern “ take on the Can-Can easily fascinates.

Courtney Reed as Satine and Conor Ryan are the perfect leads as the “lovesick” couple. Their vocals and theatrical chemistry on stage remain strong and captivating. Other noteworthy performances include Austin Durant as Harold Zidler; Andre Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec; David Harris as The Duke of Monroth; Gabe Martinez as Santiago; and Libby Lloyd as Nini.

Dance and sing up to the box office window-or as you pick up your phone or fire up your laptop- to secure a ticket for this show. You won’t be disappointed!

FYI: "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" continues to May 14 at The James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets start at $52.50 with a select number of premium tickets available. A digital lottery for a limited number of $25 seats will be held for all performances. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

