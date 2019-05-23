‘Departed’ finds humor in death at Beatniks

In addition to laughs, Rip Johnson, director and performer in Hammond’s Beatniks on Conkey’s “Dearly Departed,” expects audiences to be able to identify with some of the plot twists staged in his comedic production.
“The family dynamics of it are tremendous and you’ll find a lot of our own life situations in this play,” he said. “I hope they see that no matter what, things will work out. That’s one of the lessons in this show.”
Opening May 31 and running through June 9, “Departed” chronicles the life of The Turpins after the unexpected passing of a member of the family. The Turpins is an eclectic family from the Bible Belt. Chaos and laughs ensue as the family, along with assorted friends and acquaintances, get their affairs in order during the Turpins’ time of mourning.
Penned by writer-actor David Bottrell, whose CV includes performances on “Boston Legal,” Law and Order: SVU” and “The Blacklist,” and playwright Jessie Jones, “Departed” made its stage debut off-Broadway in the early `90s. In 2001, it was adapted for the big screen as “Kingdom Come,” featuring LL Cool J, Anthony Anderson and Whoopi Goldberg in its cast.
Johnson plays patriarch Bud Turpin in his staging of “Departed.” He was involved in a production of the comedy about a dozen years ago at Calumet College.
“It’s a comedy, and it’s about death, of course,” Johnson said. “But it’s about how we deal with death than about death itself. It’s a very good comedy and has some really rich characters. I hope that it will be a wonderful evening of theater.”
Johnson’s wife and Beatniks co-founder, Bonnie Johnson, plays his onstage wife, Raynelle, in their “Departed” staging. Included in the cast are Michael Lerner as son Ray-Bud, Linda Dedelot as the deceased sister, Marguerite, Tony Herman as Marguerite’s son, Royce and Ray Huntington as Bud and Raynelle’s son Junior.
“As a whole, they’re coming together really well,” Johnson said. “It’s a great ensemble piece and they’re forming those friendships and establishing the (onstage) relationships very well. I can’t say enough nice things about this cast.”
Next up for Beatniks on Conkey is a production of the mystery/comedy “Communicating Doors,” which is scheduled to open Oct. 11.