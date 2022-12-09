'Dickens A Christmas Carol' show comes to life in Munster

A trio of actors is offering a new spin on a classic tale in Munster.

“Dickens Christmas Carol Dinner Show” continues to Dec. 11 at Theatre at the Center in Munster.

The production offers a unique retelling of the classic tale as it features only three people performing a multitude of characters in a fast-paced show which keeps an audiences' attention throughout.

"Dickens Christmas Carol" stars author and newspaper columnist Philip Potempa and comedienne Jeannie Rapstad along with WJOB radio personality Tony Panek.

Potempa portrays Scrooge in the production and showcases all of the main character's cantankerous expressions in a strong way and aptly shows his transformation. Potempa also portrays Bob Cratchit and others.

Rapstad plays various characters as well, including a sensitive portrayal of The Ghost of Christmas Past. Rapstad also acts as a strong narrator throughout the show.

Panek handles all of the Foley-style sound effects and other fascinating special effects with skill, including a bubble machine, bells and whistles, creaky chains and more. Panek also takes on the role of the sweet Cratchit son Tiny Tom.

The story of "Dickens A Christmas Carol" was adapted by Potempa and lasts 70 minutes. He's taken the best scenes from the story and condensed them into a production that never lags.

This trio of actors is definitely getting people into the spirit of the season.

Audience members also have the opportunity to enjoy a themed meal prior to the show. The meal, by Joe Trama and Trama Catering, includes English Pub Broccoli Cheese Soup; London’s Parkerhouse Rolls and Butter; Mr. Marley’s Ghostly Good Roasted Herb Chicken Breast, Sage and Onion Dressing & Cranberry Applesauce; Mrs. Cratchit’s Homestyle Mashed Potatoes; Tiny Tim’s Corn O’Brien; Ghost of Christmas Past’s Vanilla Bean Ice Cream w/Peppermint Candy Cane Accent and Coffee and Tea.

A cash Bar with specialty cocktails is also available.

FYI: "Dickens Christmas Carol Dinner Show" will be presented through Dec. 11 at Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Tickets for the show only are $30 and available by calling the Theatre at the Center box office at 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com. To add the meal option, it is $25 plus tax and gratuity with meal payment and required reservation made by calling the Trama Catering and Dining and Special Events Office at 219-836-1930, ext. 2. In addition to the show and meal, guests may enjoy the Festival of Trees in the lobby of the center. The tree exhibit continues to Jan. 2.

