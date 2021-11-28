Dickens will be in the spotlight at holiday show in Munster

At the cash bar, guests will find holiday cocktails including Egg Nog (with hint of Brandy), Sparkling Poinsettia (Champagne Flute with a Splash of Cranberry Juice) and a Rum Punch.

"Dickens' Christmas Carol Dinner Show" features the classic Dickens tale that has been adapted by Potempa for this show.

For this year's presentation, Potempa said he's added another scene featuring some surprise elements.

In addition to the show, an exhibit exploring the life of Charles Dickens will be on display, including a rare framed piece featuring his signature on an original bank draft from the 1800s, as well as other pieces related to “A Christmas Carol.”

"I've added a framed 1938 newspaper to the display," Potempa said. The newspaper article features a Hedda Hopper column talking about some of the first "Christmas Carol" movie adaptations.

Attendees of the show will also see the CVPA lobby exhibit Festival of the Trees, starring more than 20 trees. The tree exhibit runs to Jan. 2.

FYI: "Dickens' Christmas Carol Dinner Show" runs Dec. 2-6 at The Center For Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. For the lunch show, doors open at 11:30 a.m., with meal at noon and dessert and show at 12:45 p.m. For the dinner show, doors open at 6:30 p.m., with dinner served at 7 pm, dessert and show at 7:45 p.m. There are both noon lunch and evening dinner performances Thursday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 5 and an additional lunch and matinee show seating on Monday, Dec. 6. Tickets are $35 plus tax for the lunch show and $45 plus tax for the dinner show. Call the Special Events Office at 219-836-1930, ext. 2 or visit cvpa.org.

