Digital dance: New media company creates art project starring Joffrey artists

The producer said it's exciting to see the work on the massive wall at 150 Media Stream. The wall is 150 feet long and 22 feet high.

"We filmed everyone individually and put it together to look like everyone is dancing together," Grant said about working on a project such as this during a pandemic.

For "Interim Avoidance," Grant said dancer Nunez took on the editing duties of the film while he acted as director.

The response so far from the first work by Action Lines and other ideas the founders have, Grant said, has been positive.

"It has been so outstanding and beyond our wildest dreams," he said. He said The Joffrey organization and its artistic director Ashley Wheater are extremely supportive of company members as well as any additional, creative projects they're involved with. Grant said Wheater also asked them what he could do to help their company.

Grant, who hails from Michigan, said his leanings toward filmmaking and the arts, were developed from family influences.

"I grew up with grandparents who supported all forms of art," Grant said. But although his grandmother talked a lot about ballet, that was one art Grant wasn't as interested in.