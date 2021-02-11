Digital dance: New media company creates art project starring Joffrey artists

A vibrant new public art installation is enlivening the lobby at 150 N. Riverside Plaza in Chicago. The installation is showing in the 150 Media Stream space.
The work titled "Interim Avoidance" is a digital dance display starring six members of The Joffrey Ballet. This moving installation is produced by the new company Action Lines, which was started by Joffrey dancers Xavier Nunez and Dylan Gutierrez along with film producer and writer Eric Grant.
Their company Action Lines was started in 2020 to allow for another creative outlet for the dance professionals and to blend the performing and digital arts.
Action Lines co-founder and producer Eric Grant said the trio of friends got together in early 2020 and made a short "guerilla" style film. The movie was really done with no real budget and since it was done in the middle of Covid, much was done outdoors.
"We officially got together in November of last year," Grant said, adding that was the start of their company.
Their first project, "Interim Avoidance," for 150 Media Stream, runs seven minutes and stars Joffrey dancers Edson Barbosa, Olivia Duryea, Jeraldine Mendoza, Dylan Gutierrez, Hyuma Kiyosawa and Dara Holmes. Visitors to 150 Media Stream can see the work through April 30.
"The idea for the piece is that the dancers have not really been together because of Covid. And the dance is supposed to give a (new) sense of togetherness after not dancing together for so long," Grant said.
The producer said it's exciting to see the work on the massive wall at 150 Media Stream. The wall is 150 feet long and 22 feet high.
"We filmed everyone individually and put it together to look like everyone is dancing together," Grant said about working on a project such as this during a pandemic.
For "Interim Avoidance," Grant said dancer Nunez took on the editing duties of the film while he acted as director.
The response so far from the first work by Action Lines and other ideas the founders have, Grant said, has been positive.
"It has been so outstanding and beyond our wildest dreams," he said. He said The Joffrey organization and its artistic director Ashley Wheater are extremely supportive of company members as well as any additional, creative projects they're involved with. Grant said Wheater also asked them what he could do to help their company.
Grant, who hails from Michigan, said his leanings toward filmmaking and the arts, were developed from family influences.
"I grew up with grandparents who supported all forms of art," Grant said. But although his grandmother talked a lot about ballet, that was one art Grant wasn't as interested in.
He said it wasn't until he came to live in Chicago in 2018 and started to go watch his friend Joffrey dancer Nunez perform with the company that he began to appreciate the dance art.
Grant attended the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor where he studied filmmaking, directing and playwrighting.
With Action Lines, Grant, Nunez and Gutierrez are working to bring "new ways of filmmaking" to audiences as well as offering new avenues for performers to deliver their art.
"We've finding different ways of making films," Grant said. He added that's been a consequence of the pandemic but also it's urged artists to be more creative in discovering novel ways to work.
