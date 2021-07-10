Dinner and cabaret: 'Teatro ZinZanni' returns to Chicago

Audience members who enjoy a lively show with a multi-course meal will be happy to know "Teatro ZinZanni" has opened its doors once again.
"Teatro ZinZanni," along with Randolph Entertainment, is bringing its unique cabaret show/revue/cirque entertainment and dinner experience to downtown Chicago. The show, playing at The Spiegeltent ZaZou on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel in Chicago, is currently in an open run.
The show, which was closed, like other productions, due to the pandemic, first played in Chicago in 2019. This current rendition of "Teatro ZinZanni" features various new cast members with a new storyline.
The Cambria Hotel on Randolph Street went through various renovations in 2017, and while workers removed drop ceilings they found an impressive space which is now the Spiegeltent ZaZou. The building dates to 1926.
One of the cast members starring in "Teatro ZinZanni" this season is Storm Marrero.
"This is my first year with 'Teatro ZinZanni'," said Marrero, who is one of the main vocalists with the show. The singer said she was invited by a director to join the cast during one of the past productions, but her schedule didn't allow for it.
"But with a new do-ever (of the past year) comes new beginnings," Marrero said. She added she's extremely happy and honored to be performing with such a "stellar cast" in "Teatro ZinZanni."
Marrero, a native of Brooklyn, portrays the character Cleopatra in the production. "I love performing with the other artists," she said.
Marrero said her Cleopatra gets "reawakened into a new modern world," in the show. The singer said it feels good to be able to perform again after the entire entertainment world and the world, in general, was shut down for so long.
"This is my lifeline," Marrero said about performing.
Marrero, who was born in New York, was raised in Puerto Rico. "I honed my craft there and went to the University of Puerto Rico," Marrero said. She studied at the university's music and theater department.
Marrero, who has been the main vocalist for dance troupe Company XIV in New York, was also the first Afro-Latina ringmaster of Big Apple Circus from 2019-2020.
In addition to Marrero, other cast members include Frank Ferrante as The Caesar, clown/co-director Joe De Paul, singer Cunio, aerialist Lea Hinz, dancer Mickael Bajazet, trapeze all-stars Duo 19 and contortionist Vita Radionova.
"Teatro ZinZanni," established in Seattle, was founded in 1998 by Norm Langill. The whole concept of the productions is to blend the magic of circus arts, cabaret and music for a complete entertainment experience which also includes a multi-course meal.
The menu for the production is once again designed by caterer Debbie Sharp, also known as "The Goddess."
Attendees of "Teatro ZinZanni" will find that health and safety precautions are adhered to in the cabaret tent. Sanitizing measures are in place along with health checks of employees. Guests must also wear proper face coverings when not eating or not seated at their tables.