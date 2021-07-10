Dinner and cabaret: 'Teatro ZinZanni' returns to Chicago

Audience members who enjoy a lively show with a multi-course meal will be happy to know "Teatro ZinZanni" has opened its doors once again.

"Teatro ZinZanni," along with Randolph Entertainment, is bringing its unique cabaret show/revue/cirque entertainment and dinner experience to downtown Chicago. The show, playing at The Spiegeltent ZaZou on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel in Chicago, is currently in an open run.

The show, which was closed, like other productions, due to the pandemic, first played in Chicago in 2019. This current rendition of "Teatro ZinZanni" features various new cast members with a new storyline.

The Cambria Hotel on Randolph Street went through various renovations in 2017, and while workers removed drop ceilings they found an impressive space which is now the Spiegeltent ZaZou. The building dates to 1926.

One of the cast members starring in "Teatro ZinZanni" this season is Storm Marrero.

"This is my first year with 'Teatro ZinZanni'," said Marrero, who is one of the main vocalists with the show. The singer said she was invited by a director to join the cast during one of the past productions, but her schedule didn't allow for it.