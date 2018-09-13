Dan Ball, producer of Genesius Guild’s “The Man Who Came to Dinner,” thinks their production of the Broadway and big screen classic is an ideal way for the theater company to celebrate a milestone.
“In celebrating our 35th year in community theater this year, we thought a comedy would be really something good to bring to the area,” he said. “It’s something we have never done before, and it’s a classic comedy and timeless in a way.”
Running Sept. 21 to 30 at Hammond’s First United Methodist Church, “The Man Who Came to Dinner” is the tale of radio star Sheldon Woodside. Hilarity ensues when Woodside, after sustaining an injury, is forced to recuperate at the home of the Stanleys, a Midwestern family.
Penned by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart, whose impressive collaborative resume includes 1930’s stage hit “Once in a Lifetime” the 1938 film “You Can’t Take it With You,” “Dinner” made its debut on Broadway in 1939, running for two years. In 1942, it was adapted for the big screen, featuring superstars of the era such as Bette Davis, Billy Burke, Jimmy Durante and Monty Woolley in its cast.
Ball, who is also Genesius Guild’s president, sees a lesson to be learned in “Dinner” amidst the laughter.
“What you see on the surface isn’t always how someone is,” he said. “It’s like the old saying: ‘don’t judge a book by its cover.’”
Dean Johanson is Woodside and Jon Fetsch is patriarch Ernest W. Stanley in Genesius Guild’s production of “Dinner.” The cast of more than two dozen area thesps includes Lori Kokos as matriarch Daisy Stanley, Mark Aken as son Richard Stanley and Maria Machura as daughter June Stanley.
Genesius Guild’s play is directed by Warren Lee Ellis.
“We have some wonderful local talent that really are bringing the characters to life,” Ball said. “Each and every night, we continue to laugh at the comedic and tender touching moments within the play.”