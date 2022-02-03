Disney on Ice magic continues to Sunday

Families still have the opportunity to enjoy some time watching beloved Disney characters come to life on ice.

Mickey and Minnie and other favorite characters star in Disney on Ice's "Mickey's Search Party." The ice show continues to Feb. 6 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

The production features exciting skating routines as well as other feats such as aerial performances and acrobatic-style talents.

Various sports disciplines star in the show. Audience members will see everything from the Spanish Web maneuver to thrilling skating moves and acrobatic feats and tricks.

Assorted vignettes featuring some of Disney's most popular stories and characters are in the spotlight in the show. Featured vignettes are "Coco," "Frozen," "Toy Story," "Aladdin," "Moana" and more.

Each of the Disney stories are given ample time in the spotlight allowing for audience members to see a shortened form of the highlighted story. During a recent show, young audience members were particularly thrilled to see characters Anna and Elsa from "Frozen."

The production originally played the Chicago area in 2019. This is the first Disney on Ice production to highlight other sporting disciplines besides ice skating.

Throughout the show, audience members, guided by two hosts, help unlock clues to free Tinker Bell from Captain Hook's powers as he holds her captive throughout the production.

FYI: Disney on Ice's "Mickey's Search Party" runs to Feb. 6 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont. Safety precautions are in place and can be found on the website. For tickets and more information, visit DisneyOnIce.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.