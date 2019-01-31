It's time for Disney on Ice's annual winter visit.
Mickey and Minnie and other favorite characters will entertain families as Disney on Ice's "Mickey's Search Party" continues through Feb. 10.
'Mickey's Search Party" runs through Feb. 2 at Chicago's United Center then moves to Allstate Arena Feb. 7 to 10. The show's 10:30 a.m. production will be cancelled on Jan. 31 due to inclement weather.
The skating production puts the spotlight on something new as "Mickey's Search Party" not only features spectacular skating numbers but aerial performances as well. A variety of favorite Disney characters will star in the show.
Audience members will see everyone from Captain Hook and Miguel from "Coco" to Elsa and Anna from "Frozen," Moana, Buzz Lightyear and more.
"This is a brand new show," said Isabella Newhuis, who acts as one of the production's hosts. Isabella and co-host Alex interact with audience members throughout the show and introduce the various vignettes featuring the different characters. "We have aerialists and acrobats in the show," Newhuis said.
Newhuis, who hails from Naperville, Illinois, said she's been touring with "Mickey's Search Party" since last September.
"It's such a great opportunity, especially being able to travel and explore new places," she said. Meeting people from all over, she added, is also a wonderful learning experience.
Being able to perform with Disney on Ice, Newhuis said, is an "amazing and humbling" experience.
In "Mickey's Search Party" production, audience members have the chance to unlock clues to free Tinker Bell from Captain Hook's grasp as he has her captive throughout the production.
"Everyone helps to solve clues to set off the magic meter to let Tinker Bell free," Newhuis explained. The clues are unlocked from story to story.
Newhuis said the production offers plenty of opportunities for audience members to get involved in the action of the show.
"As hosts, Alex and I get to skate and also get to be in the audience to interact with guests," she said.
Newhuis said the feedback on this new show featuring the exciting new aerial and interactive elements has been positive.
"They love it. We haven't heard anyone say they didn't have a good time," Newhuis. "It's nice to see people so full of joy after the show."
Newhuis said she hopes that audience members will take away a sense of happiness after seeing the show.
'I hope they also take away how important it is to remain kind, optimistic and hopeful," Newhuis said.
In addition to showcasing vignettes from the Disney stories, Mickey and Minnie and other Disney characters, including Donald and Goofy also appear to perform during various segments.