Diverse dance: Hedwig Dances offers virtual season of movement

Arts fans may not be able to gather for live performances, classes or events but they can still enjoy the excitement of dance and movement from their own homes.

Hedwig Dances, a company which was established in 1985 by Jan Bartoszek, is offering a season of eclectic dance classes on a virtual platform.

The latest season of classes began last week and will run through March 6.

"We started doing virtual classes at the beginning of April last year," said company founder Jan Bartoszek. They took a break in August and September and then continued with classes last fall. This roster of classes is considered its Winter Season.

Bartoszek said the classes are a good way for people to "connect" with one another at this time when everyone is feeling so distant.

The company founder said although she no longer teaches classes, she does concentrate on choreographing and running the company.

"I love taking the classes," she said. Bartoszek said she's taken quite a few virtually.

The Winter Season of dance and movement classes features AfroCuban; Modern; Cuban Salsa: and Stretching and Strengthening.