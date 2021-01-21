Diverse dance: Hedwig Dances offers virtual season of movement

Arts fans may not be able to gather for live performances, classes or events but they can still enjoy the excitement of dance and movement from their own homes.
Hedwig Dances, a company which was established in 1985 by Jan Bartoszek, is offering a season of eclectic dance classes on a virtual platform.
The latest season of classes began last week and will run through March 6.
"We started doing virtual classes at the beginning of April last year," said company founder Jan Bartoszek. They took a break in August and September and then continued with classes last fall. This roster of classes is considered its Winter Season.
Bartoszek said the classes are a good way for people to "connect" with one another at this time when everyone is feeling so distant.
The company founder said although she no longer teaches classes, she does concentrate on choreographing and running the company.
"I love taking the classes," she said. Bartoszek said she's taken quite a few virtually.
The Winter Season of dance and movement classes features AfroCuban; Modern; Cuban Salsa: and Stretching and Strengthening.
"The AfroCuban features chanting and drumming," Bartoszek said. "I find it soothing."
Bartoszek said the dance classes draw people from various places with many regulars registering for the courses.
She said classes are geared to all levels and skills. The Intermediate Modern class is really the only one where participants have a bit more skill. But she said, for other classes, fans shouldn't be afraid to give them a try.
"The classes are very affordable," Bartoszek said. Many of the classes are priced at $10. "We also have a Covid rate, which is $5." Participants who pay $10 can "bring a friend" to a class.
The company founder said virtual dancers don't need a partner for the salsa class.
Hedwig Dances, which has its headquarters in Chicago, is in residence at Ruth Page Center for The Arts.
The following is the class schedule.
• Mondays- AfroCuban | 1- 2 p.m. | Instructor: Olivia Gonzalez
• Wednesdays- Intermediate Modern | 1011 a.m. | Instructor: Jacob Buerger
• Fridays- Cuban Salsa | 1- 2 p.m. | Instructor: Jessie Gutierrez
• Saturdays- Stretching/Strengthening | 10- 11 a.m. | Instructor: Rigo Saura
For more information and to register for classes, visit hedwigdances.com.