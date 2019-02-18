The Tony Award-winning musical "Dear Evan Hansen' has finally made its way to The Windy City.
The production, which won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2017, among other Tony Awards, continues through March 10 at The James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago.
Theater fans will definitely want to be in the audience for this winner of a production. "Dear Evan Hansen" addresses contemporary times and issues, including teen insecurity, angst, mental health issues, problems made worse by social media and other "Me" generation challenges.
It's the story of insecure teen Evan Hansen who feels like a nobody without any real friends. After a "loser" student he didn't really know commits suicide, Hansen gets wrapped up in a fabricated tale of enormous proportions. He makes people believe he and the deceased kid Connor were best friends. Connor's parents, his sister and others come to his side to "support" Evan in the loss of his friend.
Connor's parents embrace Evan and want to be around him to hear about his relationship with Connor. They invite him to dinner, talk to him, want to see emails he says were exchanges between him and Connor. All hearts are open to Evan now and he's getting all the attention he's ever wanted.
The "lie" gets more complicated as the show goes on. Evan and students of the school even start a fundraising Connor Project aimed at keeping Connor's memory alive and targeting other students who feel isolated and lonely.
Actor Ben Levi Ross is the perfect Evan Hansen as he interacts awkwardly with the other characters and his speech is delivered in an unsure, jittery way. Ross' singing voice shines in various numbers such as "If I Could Tell Her," "Disappear" and "You Will Be Found."
Other commendable performances include Jessica Phillips as Evan's mother Heidi; Maggie McKenna as Connor's sister Zoe; Jared Goldsmith as Jared Kleinman; Christine Noll as Cynthia Murphy; Aaron Lazar as Larry Murphy; Alana Beck as Phoebe Koyabe; and Marrick Smith as Connor.
The "Dear Evan Hansen" score is a standout with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.
Broadway in Chicago and producer Stacey Mindich recently announced that "Dear Evan Hansen" will return to the Chicago stage next year. It will be performed again July 7 through Sept. 27, 2020 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.
FYI: Individual tickets to the July 7 through Sept. 27, 2020 production of "Dear Evan Hansen" will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 19. Tickets range from $85 to $175. The Nederlander Theatre is located at 24 W. Randolph, Chicago. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.