Don't miss classic revival of 'My Fair Lady'

A lively revival of "My Fair Lady" is starring on stage in Chicago.

Lerner & Loewe's "My Fair Lady" runs through July 10 at Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago. The production, which is directed by Bartlett Sher, features dynamic performances, lavish costumes and innovative sets.

"My Fair Lady" is the story of the unrefined Cockney, Eliza Doolittle, who is taught how to be a "lady" by stuffy professor Henry Higgins. Throughout the show we watch how Doolittle changes and how Higgins also changes throughout that entire process.

This current North American tour of "My Fair Lady" is Lincoln Center Theater's production. The revival debuted in the spring of 2018. It received 10 Tony nominations. "My Fair Lady" originally debuted on Broadway in 1956.

Starring as Eliza Doolittle in the show is Shereen Ahmed with Laird Mackintosh starring as Professor Henry Higgins. Ahmed and Mackintosh interact well together. Ahmed's vocals shine throughout the show, particularly in "With A Little Bit of Luck," "Show Me" and "I Could Have Danced All Night."

Also starring in the production are Martin Fisher, Leslie Alexander, Gayton Scott, Kevin Pariseau, Sam Simahk and Lee Zarrett.

The show features fascinating sets by Michael Yeargan and stunning costumes by Catherine Zuber.

Among highlighted songs in the production are "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "The Rain In Spain," "On The Street Where You Live," "Just You Wait," "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face" and "Get Me To The Church On Time."

Musical theater fans will likely leave the theater singing the iconic songs after this show.

FYI: "My Fair Lady" continues to July 10 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Tickets range from $27 to $98 with limited premium tickets available. Visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

Entertainment Editor/Features Reporter

Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.

