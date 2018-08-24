Entertainment producer Charlie Blum of CB Entertainment, Red Tail Productions and LLC will co-produce Nickelodeon's "Double Dare Live" Tour this coming season.
The "Double Dare Live" Tour kicks off Oct. 30 in Fayetteville, North Carolina and continues to Nov. 18 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The tour stops Nov. 10 at The Rosemont Theatre in Rosemont.
Blum, former President/CEO of the former Star Plaza Theatre, is president of CB Entertainment. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 24. Marc Summers will be the host of the tour.
"Double Dare" debuted in October of 1986 on Nickelodeon. The show ran from 1986 to 1993.