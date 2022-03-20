'Downton Abbey' star Nicol brings one-woman show to Chicago

Fans of "Downton Abbey" enjoyed watching scenes with cook Mrs. Patmore on the show.

Now, Chicago audiences can see the woman who brought Mrs. Patmore to life on the small screen on stage in the Windy City in her own one-woman show.

Lesley Nicol stars in "How The Hell Did I Get Here?," which continues to April 3 at The Greenhouse Theater Center in Chicago.

"I'm looking forward to getting the show in front of people," Nicol said during a recent telephone interview. The production, which features a book and musical by her and composer/collaborator Mark Mueller, is having its world premiere in Chicago.

The show, Nicol explained, is an autobiographical musical of her life. Nicol calls herself "an actress who sings" and the production is told in musical theater fashion. When writing this theatrical story of her life, Nicol said she definitely wanted it "to have some music in it."

"Every word and lyric is true," the actor said. "And yes, it is my life, but we've designed it to be something other people can relate to...It's about all of us."

Ten original songs are featured in the show.

"We're inviting people to look at their own lives as they go on the journey with me," Nicol said.

"Because of the pandemic, I actually think this is such a timely show. It's a very good thing to happen at this point in time." She said it allows people to "be together and share something."

Nicol said she's happy to help make people laugh and think about life.

The actress said as a youngster, she was "very, very shy." So, the acting field was a good way to get her to be more confident.

"A lot of actors get on stage and feel empowered," Nicol said.

She said her father, who was a doctor but very musical, and mother, who was theatrical and did live television, both encouraged her in the entertainment field.

Nicol said she's excited that the show is premiering in Chicago. "I want people to have a good time, " she said.

About the opportunity to have starred in "Downtown Abbey," Nicol said it was wonderful for her.

"It was life changing, really," Nicol said. "I don't know the answer why it's become a global phenomenon. It was received all over the world. Something gelled."

Nicol added "Downton Abbey" was filled with "good storytelling." She said all the cast members understood what a special opportunity they had with "Downtown Abbey."

It was something to enjoy, treasure and value, she said of the experience.

FYI: "How The Hell Did I Get Here?" continues through April 3 at The Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. Tickets range from $30 to $89. Call 773-404-7336 or visit howthehellmusical.com.

