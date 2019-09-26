Mark Jancosek, co-director of Chicago Heights’ Drama Group’s “Fun Home,” hopes the musical drama inspires theatergoers to open communication lines with loved ones that may be closed.
“In this musical, there are certain things they talk about as a family, and there are other things they just can’t talk about and that’s just the way things are,” he said. “I think regardless of whatever subject a family is dealing with, the more you can talk about things and work through problems and issues, the better people are going to be when they grow up and go out into the world.”
Opening Oct. 4 and running through Oct.13 at Drama Group’s Milord Studio Theatre, “Fun” is based on the life of Alison Bechdel, an acclaimed writer and cartoonist. The play chronicles Bechdel’s complex relationship with her family, most notably her father and her sexual awakening.
“Fun” was first published as a graphic novel in 2006. In 2013, it was first staged as a musical. Featuring songs such as “Come to the Fun House,” “Days and Days” and “Flying Away,” “Fun” took home a trio of Tony Awards when it debuted on Broadway in 2015, including Best Musical, and also won a Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
“This musical deals with subject matter that many don’t address, or if they do address it, they do it in an over the top or comic way,” said Stacy Jancosek, Mark’s wife and “Fun” co-director. “It’s a very humanistic piece, and I really think it’s groundbreaking … it’s written so well, both the text and the music.”
You have free articles remaining.
Bechdel is performed by three thesps, Mia Webster portraying the writer as a youngster, PJ Janicki playing Bechdel as a teen and Gina Vitucci taking on the adult years. Scott Sowinski plays Alison’s father, Bruce, Meghan Hoyt as her mother, Helen, Derek Diehl as her brother, Christian and Cooper Hoyt as her brother, John.
“They’re not only open to working incredibly hard, but they’re working smart,” Stacy Jancosek said. They really want to go beyond the text on the page and look at the subjects that we’re dealing with and the time this took place. They’re really delving deeper than just what’s been handed to them in the script.”
Due to adult themes, “Fun Home” may not be suitable for young or sensitive audiences.
“Fun Home” is the first production of Drama Group’s 2019-2020 season. Their next production, “Tartuffe,” is scheduled to open at their Milord Studio Theatre Dec. 6.