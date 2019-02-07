Michael Depriest Reed, director of Chicago Heights’ Drama Group’s “A Raisin in the Sun,” considers the long-beloved drama to be in the same league as other celebrated literary works.
“There’s ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ and ‘The Glass Menagerie,’ which are iconic works, and this is also one of those,” he said. “It’s Americana.”
Running Feb. 15 through 24 at Drama Group’s Milord Studio Theatre, “Raisin” chronicles an African American family living in close quarters and making their way through life on Chicago’s turbulent south side in the late 1950s. The family is divided when they are bequeathed with funds from a life insurance settlement.
Taking its cue from the Langston Hughes poem “Harlem,” “Raisin” was penned for the stage by Lorraine Hansberry and staged on Broadway for the first time in 1959. Starring Sidney Poitier as patriarch Walter Lee Younger and Ruby Dee as his wife, Ruth, “Raisin” was nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Play and Best Actor for Poitier’s performance.
“Walter Lee is the epitome of the black man trying to make it,” Reed said. “He has a dream and everyone wants to have the American dream, to have the chicken in the pot and to be able to go on vacation and to be his own boss. I want to show what that dream is and how it gets deferred, either by our own doing or someone else’s.”
Anthony Richardson Jr. is Walter Lee Younger and Mary Angel is Ruth Younger in Drama Group’s production of “Raisin,” leading a cast of 10 area thesps.
“I got fortunate with a killer cast,” Reed said. “We can take this play to downtown Chicago, and that’s not me blowing my own horn. They are powerful.”
“Raisin” marks Reed’s directorial debut at Drama Group.
“(The cast and crew) has helped me on and off the stage to bring the production even more flavor,” he said. “I’m really excited The Drama Group gave me the go-ahead to do this. We’re on our way, and I’m happy about that.”
Next up for Drama Group is a production of the musical “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,” scheduled to open at Milord Studio Theatre April 26.