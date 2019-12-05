Tony Labriola, director of Chicago Heights’ Drama Group’s Milord Studio Theatre's “Tartuffe,” will know he has a successful show on his hands if audiences are slow to leave the theater.
“What I hope is that people walk out of the show talking about the issues,” he said. “I hope that they stay in the parking lot for the next 20 minutes after the play because they’re having such a wonderful conversation in their cars, and that conversation based on what they’ve seen in the play is so interesting.”
Opening Dec. 6 and running through Dec. 15, “Tartuffe” is the story of Orgon, a wealthy businessman, who falls under the spell of the title character, a known con man. Helping Tartuffe in his political campaign, Orgon’s family schemes in their attempts to show him Tartuffe’s true colors.
Penned by French playwright Moliere and estimated to have first been staged in the 1640s, Drama Group’s presentation of the classic satire is based on an interpretation by British playwright Robert Caisley, which was written three years ago to coincide with the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
“There were a lot of questions such as ‘Is Tartuffe really Trump?’ and ‘how close is this (story) to the (actual) election,’” Labriola said. “There certainly are resonances of some politics, but it’s not a one-to-one (between the play and real life). It takes off on the whole idea of how politics and religion have blended recently.”
Labriola has been working with Caisley on some adjustments to his script for “Tartuffe,” which is making its Midwest premiere with Drama Group.
“We’ve got all kinds of little U.S./American things that are happening in terms of the set and in terms of some of the dialogue,” he said. “I’ve been in touch with the author and we have been working on touches to bring the play even closer to the 2020 election.”
Paul Milord Jr. is Orgon and Jim LaPietra is Tartuffe in Drama Group’s production. Also included in the cast are Hope Lang as Mary Ann, Orgon’s daughter, Jimmy George as Val, who has his sights set on Mary Ann,, Karin Cassin Scrementi as Dorine, the family maid who assists Mary Ann in exposing Tartuffe and Mary Lee Hoganson as Pernelle, Orgon’s mother.
“I have a wonderful cast, and they are really taking off with this,” Labriola said.
Next up for Drama Group is a production of the drama “Mary Page Harlowe,” scheduled to open Feb. 14.
12 Things to do in the Region this week