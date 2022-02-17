Drama Group continues 90th anniversary celebration with “Doubt’

Michael J. Renzi, director of Chicago Heights’ Drama Group’s “Doubt,” says the award-winning play checks off several boxes on his wish list of productions to helm.
“I always try to look for something that has appeal, that is a critically acclaimed piece,” he said. “It’s also such an intimate show with only four people in the cast. And it’s so character driven, and that’s the kind of show I’m really drawn to.”
Opening Feb. 18 and running through Feb. 27 at Drama Group’s Milord Studio Theatre, “Doubt” is the story of Sister James, a young nun at a parish in New York City in the '60s. Sister James suspects their highly esteemed priest, Father Flynn, is having inappropriate relations with an alter boy and places head nun Sister Aloysius in the crossfire between the younger nun and Flynn.
“Doubt” was penned by playwright John Patrick Shanley, whom also penned the award winning 1987 film “Moonstruck” and last year’s “Wild Mountain Thyme.” The play made its Broadway debut in 2005. It ran for more than 500 performances and received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play.
Shanley adapted his play for the big screen in 2008. The film starred Meryl Streep, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams and Viola Davis, each receiving Academy Award nominations for their performances.
“It’s a morally ambiguous show,” Renzi said. “People have their fears, people have their suspicions, people have their defense mechanisms, and all of that comes into play. People can be wrong, people can be right, and (the play) is a mixture of both.”
Deb Brunette-Cairns is Aloysius, Joe Hoyt is Flynn and Lily McMally is James in Drama Group’s “Doubt.” Rounding out the cast is Liane Williams as Mrs. Mullar, the mother of the altar boy.
“(Production) is going very well,” Renzi said. “Everybody’s getting proper attention and everyone’s feeding off of each other. I really got some talented, talented actors.”
Due to adult themes, “Doubt” is not recommended for young or sensitive audiences.
Next up for Drama Group is a production of the musical “Crows,” scheduled to open April 29.
Attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test result within 72 hours of the performance. Masks will also be required.
FYI: “Doubt” runs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18-19 and 24-26, 2 p.m. Feb. 20 and 27 at Drama Group Milord Studio Theatre, 330 W. 202nd St., Chicago Heights. Cost is $23 for adults; $21 for seniors and $17 for students. Call 708-755-3444 or visit DRAMAGROUP.ORG
The Times columnist and Investigative Editor Marc Chase visited Washington D.C. Ford's Theatre Wednesday, photographing the sites and artifacts tied to President Abraham Lincoln's April 1865 assassination. In honor of the replica 2015 Lincoln Funeral Train's visit to Hammond, here is a gallery of photos of historic Ford's Theatre and the Peterson House, a boarding house across the street from the theater where Lincoln died.
Flags, bunting and a portrait of first U.S. President George Washington adorn the presidential box at Washington D.C.'s Ford's Theatre. This is as it would have looked on April 14, 1865, when President Abraham Lincoln was assassinated in the theater.
Marc Chase, The Times
1 Ford's Theatre, original front
A theater sign and white-painted brickwork of the original front facade of Ford's Theatre can still be seen on 10th Street NW in Washington D.C.The theater was the site of President Abraham Lincoln's assassination on April 14, 1865.
Marc Chase, The Times
2 The Peterson House, site of Lincoln's death
The Peterson House is located directly across 10th Street NW from Ford's Theatre in Washington D.C. After John Wilkes Booth shot President Abraham Lincoln at the theater, the president was moved across the street to the Peterson House for medical care. He died in the boarding house the next morning on April 15, 1865.
Marc Chase, The Times
3 Lincoln and his children
President Abraham Lincoln was known to adore his four sons, two of whom died as young children. Lincoln’s son Tad attended the play, “Aladdin,” at a different Washington D.C. theater on the evening of April 14, 1865. That play was interrupted with news of the president being shot across town at Ford’s Theatre. It was how Tad first received news of his father’s shooting.
Marc Chase, The Times
4 Ford's Theater Museum
Statues inside the Ford's Theatre Museum in Washington D.C. depict the many people who lined up to speak with President Abraham Lincoln shortly after he assumed the presidency in 1861. Many supporters sought patronage jobs from the president after his election.
Marc Chase, The Times
5 Presidential Box
President Abraham Lincoln was viewing the comedic play, "Our American Cousin," from this presidential box on April 14, 1865, when then-famous actor and Confederate sympathizer John Wilkes Booth quietly entered the box, aimed a small single-shot pistol at the back of the president's head and pulled the trigger. Booth then leaped about 15 feet to the stage below, breaking his leg, before fleeing the building.
Marc Chase, The Times
6 Presidential Box
The presidential box at Ford's Theatre, where Abraham Lincoln, his wife Mary and two guests were watching a play on April 14, 1865. Lincoln was shot in the back of the head during the play by Confederate sympathizer John Wilkes Booth.
Marc Chase, The Times
7 Assassin's gun
This palm-sized, single-shot pistol was used by John Wilkes Booth on April 14, 1865, to assassinate President Abraham Lincoln at Ford's Theatre. The gun is on display at the Ford's Theatre Museum.
Marc Chase, The Times
8 Assassin's entry point
This is the actual door assassin John Wilkes Booth passed through into the Ford's Theatre presidential box the night he fatally shot President Abraham Lincoln.
Marc Chase, The Times
9 Presidential view
President Abraham Lincoln watched the play, "Our American Cousin," from this side of the presidential box at Ford's Theatre on April 14, 1865. He was fatally shot in the box that evening.
Marc Chase, The Times
10 The dagger
This dagger, on display at the Ford's Theatre Museum in Washington D.C., was carried by John Wilkes Booth the night he assassinated President Abraham Lincoln. After shooting Lincoln in the theater's presidential box, Booth stabbed Lincoln box guest, Union Army Maj. Henry Rathbone, in the arm with this knife before leaping from the box and escaping.
Marc Chase, The Times
11 The assassin's perch
This statue and painting depict President Abraham Lincoln's assassin, John Wilkes Booth, who was a famous actor and Confederate sympathizer who was angered by the Union's Civil War victory.
Marc Chase, The Times
12 Hail to the chief
This statue of President Abraham Lincoln is part of the historical display at Ford's Theatre Museum in Washington D.C.
Marc Chase, The Times
13 Presidential outfit
President Abraham Lincoln was wearing the garments in this display the night he was assassinated at Ford's Theatre in Washington D.C. The famous stovepipe hat Lincoln wore that night is kept at the Smithsonian's American History Museum in Washington.
Marc Chase, The Times
14 Blocking the door
This wooden stake served as an inanimate accomplice on April 14, 1865. Assassin John Wilkes Booth used it to block a doorway leading to the presidential box where he fatally shot President Abraham Lincoln.
Marc Chase, The Times
15 Presidential bust
This bust shows Abraham Lincoln in 1860, the year he was elected president. It is displayed just outside of the balcony level of Ford's Theatre in Washington D.C.
Marc Chase, The Times
16 Waiting in anquish
First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln waited with her son Robert in this room as her husband, President Abraham Lincoln, lay dying in a nearby room of the Peterson House in Washington D.C.
Marc Chase, The Times
17 Taking command
U.S. Secretary of War Edwin Stanton issued orders and interviewed witnesses of President Abraham Lincoln's shooting from this room at the Peterson House in Washington D.C. while the president lay dying in a nearby bedroom.
Marc Chase, The Times
18 Death bed
President Abraham Lincoln died on a bed at this location and in this room on the morning of April 15, 1865.
Marc Chase, The Times
19 The final act
President Abraham Lincoln died in this room of the Peterson House on April 15, 1865. He was fatally shot by then-famous actor John Wilkes Booth across the street at Ford's Theatre on the evening of April 14, 1865.
Marc Chase, The Times
20 Dodging a bullet
Commanding Union Army Gen. Ulysses S. Grant and his wife originally were invited to sit with the Lincolns in the Ford's Theatre presidential box on April 14, 1865. But Grant's wife wasn't fond of First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln, and the Grants declined the invitation. President Abraham Lincoln was fatally shot that night in the presidential box by John Wilkes Booth, who also had planned to kill Grant.