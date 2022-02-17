Drama Group continues 90th anniversary celebration with “Doubt’

Michael J. Renzi, director of Chicago Heights’ Drama Group’s “Doubt,” says the award-winning play checks off several boxes on his wish list of productions to helm.

“I always try to look for something that has appeal, that is a critically acclaimed piece,” he said. “It’s also such an intimate show with only four people in the cast. And it’s so character driven, and that’s the kind of show I’m really drawn to.”

Opening Feb. 18 and running through Feb. 27 at Drama Group’s Milord Studio Theatre, “Doubt” is the story of Sister James, a young nun at a parish in New York City in the '60s. Sister James suspects their highly esteemed priest, Father Flynn, is having inappropriate relations with an alter boy and places head nun Sister Aloysius in the crossfire between the younger nun and Flynn.

“Doubt” was penned by playwright John Patrick Shanley, whom also penned the award winning 1987 film “Moonstruck” and last year’s “Wild Mountain Thyme.” The play made its Broadway debut in 2005. It ran for more than 500 performances and received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and Tony Award for Best Play.

Shanley adapted his play for the big screen in 2008. The film starred Meryl Streep, Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Amy Adams and Viola Davis, each receiving Academy Award nominations for their performances.

“It’s a morally ambiguous show,” Renzi said. “People have their fears, people have their suspicions, people have their defense mechanisms, and all of that comes into play. People can be wrong, people can be right, and (the play) is a mixture of both.”

Deb Brunette-Cairns is Aloysius, Joe Hoyt is Flynn and Lily McMally is James in Drama Group’s “Doubt.” Rounding out the cast is Liane Williams as Mrs. Mullar, the mother of the altar boy.

“(Production) is going very well,” Renzi said. “Everybody’s getting proper attention and everyone’s feeding off of each other. I really got some talented, talented actors.”

Due to adult themes, “Doubt” is not recommended for young or sensitive audiences.

Next up for Drama Group is a production of the musical “Crows,” scheduled to open April 29.

Attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test result within 72 hours of the performance. Masks will also be required.

FYI: “Doubt” runs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18-19 and 24-26, 2 p.m. Feb. 20 and 27 at Drama Group Milord Studio Theatre, 330 W. 202nd St., Chicago Heights. Cost is $23 for adults; $21 for seniors and $17 for students. Call 708-755-3444 or visit DRAMAGROUP.ORG

