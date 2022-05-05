Drama Group continues 90th year with ‘Crowns’

Mary Lee Hoganson, director of Chicago Heights Drama Group’s “Crowns,” expects her production of the acclaimed musical to educate as well as entertain.

“I’m really hoping that, for a portion of our audience, this will help them to connect with their own culture and see that reflected in one of our works on stage,” she said. “At the same time, I’m hoping for people that don’t come from the culture of the African-American church and the strong black women, that it will be a bit of a history lesson.”

Running through May 8, “Crowns” is the tale of Yolanda, from Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, who is sent to live with her grandmother in the south after her brother is killed. There, Yolanda learns the histories, challenges and victories of Black women as told and sung by her grandmother and her friends, and through the hats the women own.

Crossing musical genres from gospel to jazz to R&B, “Crowns” made its debut and received a trio of Helen Hayes Awards, including Best production and Best Musical in 2004.

Hoganson was introduced to “Crowns” when it was staged at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre. She had planned to bring “Crowns” to the Drama Group stage in early 2020 but production was put on hold as a result of the pandemic.

“I thought it was both powerful and very entertaining,” she said. “It is a wonderful combination of gospel music and compelling stories of strong women. And I love directing things that have strong visuals. Since so much of this show is based on the women's hats and the visualization of that, that was appealing as well.”

Brittany Eubanks is Yolanda in Drama Group’s “Crowns.” She is joined onstage by Liane Williams, Carolyn Spencer, Lauren Jackson, Keneisha Richards, Elaine Landrum, Ben White and Tyrone Eaves.

Hoganson took her show to Bloom Township Senior Services for an open rehearsal of the first act on April 10.

“It went very, very well,” she said. “We had a wonderful audience. They were extremely responsive. A lot of the music is gospel music that people are very familiar with, like “When The Saints Go Marching In” and occasionally people were singing along and clapping along.”

“Crowns” continues Drama Group’s 90th anniversary year. Their next production, the British comedy “Run For Your Wife,” is scheduled to open June 10.

FYI: “Crowns” runs at 7:30 p.m. May 5-7 and 2 p.m. May 8 at Drama Group Milord Studio Theatre, 330 W. 202nd St., Chicago Heights. Tickets are $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for students. Call 708-755-3444 or visit DRAMAGROUP.ORG

