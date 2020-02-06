Drama Group kicks off 2020 with 'Marlowe'

Chuck Cairns, director of Chicago Heights Drama Group’s “Mary Page Marlowe,” knew bringing the acclaimed drama to the stage was going to be a challenge in terms of casting.

“I hedged my bets and sent the script to my cast in advance, taking a chance that a lot of talent might be interested in playing what could be a minimum of one, possibly two characters in scenes that would run maybe only 10 minutes,” he said. “It was risky, but once they read the script, they were as intrigued as I was by the narrative of it.”

Opening Feb. 14 and running through Feb. 23 at Drama Group’s Milord Studio Theatre, “Marlowe” looks at the life of its title character, from infancy up through her late 60s, and chronicles personal and familial conflicts and life altering choices that run through the course of her life.

“Marlowe” was penned by Chicago-based playwright and actor Tracy Letts, whose “August: Osage County” received a Pulitzer Prize in 2008 and “Superior Donuts” from the following year received a Tony Award nomination.

The play made its debut at Letts’ Chicago theater home base, Steppenwolf Theatre, in the spring of 2016. Two years later it debuted off-Broadway, with Tatiana Malsany, Blair Brown and Grace Gummer in its cast.