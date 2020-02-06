Drama Group kicks off 2020 with 'Marlowe'
Drama Group kicks off 2020 with 'Marlowe'

Mary Page Marlowe

"Mary Page Marlowe" opens Feb. 14 at The Drama Group.

 Provided

Chuck Cairns, director of Chicago Heights Drama Group’s “Mary Page Marlowe,” knew bringing the acclaimed drama to the stage was going to be a challenge in terms of casting.

“I hedged my bets and sent the script to my cast in advance, taking a chance that a lot of talent might be interested in playing what could be a minimum of one, possibly two characters in scenes that would run maybe only 10 minutes,” he said. “It was risky, but once they read the script, they were as intrigued as I was by the narrative of it.”

Opening Feb. 14 and running through Feb. 23 at Drama Group’s Milord Studio Theatre, “Marlowe” looks at the life of its title character, from infancy up through her late 60s, and chronicles personal and familial conflicts and life altering choices that run through the course of her life.

“Marlowe” was penned by Chicago-based playwright and actor Tracy Letts, whose “August: Osage County” received a Pulitzer Prize in 2008 and “Superior Donuts” from the following year received a Tony Award nomination.

The play made its debut at Letts’ Chicago theater home base, Steppenwolf Theatre, in the spring of 2016. Two years later it debuted off-Broadway, with Tatiana Malsany, Blair Brown and Grace Gummer in its cast.

Cairns was in attendance for “Marlowe’s” inaugural Steppenwolf run nearly four years ago.

“I was really taken by the writing, the acting, the design, all the elements of the show,” he said. “The hook for me was the concept of the show, where six actresses portray the title character’s life in non-chronological order.”

To bring Marlowe to life, Cairns and Drama Group have followed Letts’ lead by having nine thesps tackle the character at various stages in her life. Nine actresses – Sara Witasik, Mia Wetzler, Megan Hoyt, Dayna Sterkowitz, Cathie Drakulich, Betsey Manzoni, Jeanne Markionni, Suzanne Ashlock and Deb Brunette – are playing Marlowe.

“Hopefully (audiences) will be taking away a sense of identification of the events in their own lives, some heartfelt, some tragic, even some mundane, that they see and that they’ve gone through as reflected by Mary Page Marlowe on stage,” Cairns said.

Due to adult language and situations, “Mary Page Marlowe” is not recommended for young or sensitive audience members.

Next up for Drama Group is a production of the musical “Crowns,”  scheduled to open at Drama Group’s Studio Theatre April 24.

12 Things to do in the Region this week

FYI

“Mary Page Marlowe” runs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14-15 and 20-22 and 2 p.m. Feb. 16 and 23 at Drama Group's Milord Studio Theatre, 330 W.202nd St., Chicago Heights. Tickets are $23 for adults, $21 for seniors, $17 for students and groups of 25 or more. Call 708-755-3444 or visit DRAMAGROUP.ORG

