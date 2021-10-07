Drama Group ‘succeeds’ with 90th season

Andy Leahy, director of Chicago Heights’ Drama Group’s “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” did not sit idle during the pandemic.

“I was able to build my entire set for the show before we started rehearsals, because no one else was in the theater,” he said. “We’ve got a good set going and the cast was able to work with the set right away.”

Running though Oct. 10, “Succeed” is the tale of J. Pierrepont Finch, who starts his career as a window washer. With the aid of the musical’s namesake humorous tome from 1952, he makes his way up the chain to become the chairman of the board.

Featuring songs such as “How to Succeed,” “Company Way” and “I Believe In You,” “Succeed” made its Broadway debut in 1961, where it ran for more than 1,400 performances and netted seven Tony Awards as well as a Pulitzer Prize.

Six years later, “Succeed” was adapted for the big screen. Robert Morse, who played Finch in the original Broadway run, revived the role for the film.