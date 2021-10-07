Drama Group ‘succeeds’ with 90th season

Andy Leahy, director of Chicago Heights’ Drama Group’s “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” did not sit idle during the pandemic.
“I was able to build my entire set for the show before we started rehearsals, because no one else was in the theater,” he said. “We’ve got a good set going and the cast was able to work with the set right away.”
Running though Oct. 10, “Succeed” is the tale of J. Pierrepont Finch, who starts his career as a window washer. With the aid of the musical’s namesake humorous tome from 1952, he makes his way up the chain to become the chairman of the board.
Featuring songs such as “How to Succeed,” “Company Way” and “I Believe In You,” “Succeed” made its Broadway debut in 1961, where it ran for more than 1,400 performances and netted seven Tony Awards as well as a Pulitzer Prize.
Six years later, “Succeed” was adapted for the big screen. Robert Morse, who played Finch in the original Broadway run, revived the role for the film.
“It’s sort of the old school Broadway show. We’re doing it as a period piece … we’re not allowed to update it or change genders. All the men are executives and all the women are secretaries … I’m going to remind audiences at the beginning of the show that it’s a period show and we’re playing it like it was then, not like it should be now.”
Luke Nowakowski is Finch in Drama Group’s production of “How To Succeed In Business.” He is joined onstage by Rachel DeBoer as Rosemary, who has her sights set on Finch, Keith Rumbaugh as head honcho J.J. Begley, Will Knox as Begley’s nephew, Bud Frump and Samm Hilger as Hedy, Begley’s mistress among other actors.
“We’ve got a nice variety of people in the cast,” Leahy said. “From young people who didn’t know what the show was about at all to old timers from the Drama Group. (Production) is going very well. Overall, I’m very pleased.”
“Succeed” is the first production of Drama Group’s 90th season, which will feature the dramas “Sweat” starting Dec. 3 and “Doubt” opening Feb. 18, the musical “Crowns” opening April 29 and the comedies “Run For your Life” and “Leading Ladies,” which open June 10 and Aug, 5, respectively.
“In terms of the shows coming up, we have a nice variety,” said Leahy, who is Drama Group’s board president.
COVID protocols, including proof of vaccination or negative COVID PCR test 72 hours prior to each performance will be required along with masks.
FYI: “How to Succeed In Business Without Really Trying” runs at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7-9, 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at Drama Group’s Studio Theatre, 330 W. 202nd St., Chicago Heights. Tickets are $23 for adults, $21 for seniors 63 and older and $17 for students and groups of 25 or more. Call 708-755-3444 or visit DRAMAGROUP.ORG.