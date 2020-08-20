Drive-In Theater Fest: Hammond native's theatrical shows take to large outdoor screen

According to Cerda, the Drive-In Festival will offer a way for people to get out of their houses on a nice summer night and try to forget what's been going on in the world.

"It's a chance for everyone to have fun and gather together in a safe way," Cerda said.

The theater group's members and Cerda chose some of the company's popular witty, whimsical and often ribald productions to showcase on the big screen. The shows include "Poseidon! An Upside Down Musical," on Friday and Saturday; "The Golden Girls," on Aug. 28 and 29; "Caged Dames," on Sept. 4 and 5; Bewildered," which is a takeoff on "Bewitched," on Sept. 11 and 12; and a new rendition of "Airport 1970Something," on Sept. 18 and 19.

Attendees will be socially distanced at the fest. Cerda said they may sit in their cars or bring a chair or cushion to sit outside of their cars. Advance reservations are required and no walk-ups are allowed.

Popcorn and non-alcoholic beverages will be supplied. Alcoholic beverages are not allowed.