Dance fans will be happy to know that Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is gracing the Windy City stage once again.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will perform through March 12 at The Auditorium Theatre in Chicago.

The world class troupe makes a stop in Chicago annually on its tours. Among dancers in the company are Vernard Gilmore, who hails from Chicago and Gary native Renaldo Maurice.

Vernard J. Gilmore said he's happy to come back to entertain in Chicago, a city he views as always "multicultural" and vibrant.

Glimore, who is a native of Chicago's Englewood neighborhood who now resides in New York, said he tries to get back to the city about three times a year to visit family and friends. His grandmother currently resides on the Southeast Side of Chicago.

During this engagement Alvin Ailey Dance Theater will be doing a variety of works, some of them premieres. Three different programs will be presented during the Chicago engagement.

One of the works to be showcased this week in the Windy City will be "Survivors."

It's a ballet about Nelson Mandela and Winnie Mandela," Gilmore said, adding he's honored to be performing it. Gilmore will perform as Mandela in the ballet, which has been restaged from Ailey's original work. Gilmore called the work "moving and emotional."

Also on the program is the dance "Unfold" featuring choreography by company artistic director Robert Battle.

"'Unfold' is one of my favorites," Gilmore said.

The dancer said among other works audience members will see from the troupe on this tour is "The River," "Are You In Your Feelings?," which is a Chicago premiere, "In a Sentimental Mood" and of course Ailey's signature piece "Revelations," which closes every show.

"It's such a motivating and transcendent work," Gilmore said about "Revelations." He said it's very hard to even start to explain what that ballet means as a performer.

Gilmore said it's always an honor to take the stage as an Alvin Ailey company member.

"As a company, we show ourselves in the steps. And it's about reaching people. If you can reach the people, they have been changed," Gilmore said.

