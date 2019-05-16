At an event promoting the upcoming slate of Fox shows, the cast of the "Beverly Hills, 90210…

World class golf tournaments are a rarity in the Midwest, something which makes the upcoming…

FYI

“The Wiz” will be performed at 7 p.m. May 24-25 and 4 p.m. May 26 at West Side Theatre Guild, 900 Gerry St., Gary. Cost is $10. Call 219- 977-2198, ext #114, or visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-wiz-at-west-side-theatre-guild-tickets-59224852127?aff=ebdssbdestsearch