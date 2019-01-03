Theatre at the Center in Munster recently announced the August appearance of popular actor Ed Asner.
Asner will star in his one-man show "A Man and his Prostate," at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 25. The Emmy-winning actor and star of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Lou Grant," was last in the Region in 2017 with the one-man show. He performed at Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso.
Asner's Munster performance will include opportunities for the purchase of meet-and-greet packages. Cost for a General Public Meet-and Greet package is $135 and includes a ticket to the show, post-show meet-and-greet with Asner, commemorative VIP neck lanyard and drink ticket for beer, wine or soda. Cost for Theatre at the Center subscribers is $125.
Other ticket prices range from $60 to $80 for the general public and $55 to $75 for subscribers. Visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com.