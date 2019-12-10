If you're looking for a show to enjoy with the family for the holidays, The Greenhouse Theater Center is presenting the perfect selection.
"Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish - The Musical" continues to Dec. 29 at the theater on Lincoln Avenue.
The play delivers a heartwarming story to holiday audiences. It's filled with charming characters, catchy musical selections and an important message about friendship and wishes coming true.
"Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish - The Musical," is written by Chicago performer/singer and playwright Denise McGowan Tracy. It's based on her book "Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish." McGowan, along with Beckie Menzie, is the co-creator of Monday Night Live at Petterino's at Petterino's Restaurant in Chicago's Loop. She's the founder of DMT Entertainment and was formerly the director of entertainment for Navy Pier.
McGowan Tracy's new musical tells the story of rag doll Eleanor whose home is the North Pole where she spends time with the beloved pals and characters there. Eleanor thinks highly of her North Pole family but desires a special friend of her own. She writes a letter to Santa letting him know of her wish. The audience is along for the ride in the pursuit of her wish coming true.
Thanks for being a regular reader! Here's a special offer for you:
The production, directed by Zachary L. Gray, features a collection of catchy tunes by composer/lyricist Kathleen Gibson. Holiday show fans can hope this production returns for upcoming Christmas seasons in Chicago.
FYI: "Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish - The Musical" continues to Dec. 29 at The Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. Single tickets cost $29.50 with family packs of four tickets priced at $100. The show is recommended for children 3 years old and older. Each ticket purchase allows for children to take a selfie with Santa after the show. Call 773-40-GREEN or visit eleanorswish.com.
12 Things to do in the Region this week
Yanni
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Scrooge
Hammond Holiday Parade
2019 Christmas in the Park
Portage Christmas Festival
Things That Go Bump In the Night
Betty LaDuke: Social Justice Revisited: Remembering, Reliving, Resisting
Eloise is A&E Editor and a food, entertainment and features writer for The Times, subjects she has covered for over two decades in and around the Region. She was the youngest of eight in a Chicago household filled with fantastic cooks and artists.