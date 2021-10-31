Engaging environment: Original play on climate change to open at IU Northwest

Jeff Biggers is helping to instill the message about understanding climate change in the Region via his latest artistic project.

Biggers, who is the Climate Narrative Playwright-in-Residence at the Indiana Northwest School of the Arts in Gary, recently wrote "Kaminski's Lot," revolving around the important topic of climate change.

"The school commissioned me to do an original play," said Biggers, who is a playwright, historian, journalist, author and actor.

"Kaminski's Lot" opens Nov. 4 and runs through Nov. 13 at Theatre Northwest. As the Climate Narrative Playwright-In-Residence, a role he recently was appointed to, Biggers is playing an instrumental part in IU Northwest's Climate Season yearlong project, which combines the arts and other subjects to help further educate people about climate change.

Biggers, who resides in Iowa City, Iowa, said he's honored to be working with IU Northwest in this role.

The writer said that, to his knowledge, IU Northwest is "one of the first institutions" to hire a playwright-in-residence to solely take on the role of addressing climate change and the environment.

Biggers founded the nonprofit Climate Narrative Project, geared to schools and community organizations, seven years ago.