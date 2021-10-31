Engaging environment: Original play on climate change to open at IU Northwest

Jeff Biggers is helping to instill the message about understanding climate change in the Region via his latest artistic project.
Biggers, who is the Climate Narrative Playwright-in-Residence at the Indiana Northwest School of the Arts in Gary, recently wrote "Kaminski's Lot," revolving around the important topic of climate change.
"The school commissioned me to do an original play," said Biggers, who is a playwright, historian, journalist, author and actor.
"Kaminski's Lot" opens Nov. 4 and runs through Nov. 13 at Theatre Northwest. As the Climate Narrative Playwright-In-Residence, a role he recently was appointed to, Biggers is playing an instrumental part in IU Northwest's Climate Season yearlong project, which combines the arts and other subjects to help further educate people about climate change.
Biggers, who resides in Iowa City, Iowa, said he's honored to be working with IU Northwest in this role.
The writer said that, to his knowledge, IU Northwest is "one of the first institutions" to hire a playwright-in-residence to solely take on the role of addressing climate change and the environment.
Biggers founded the nonprofit Climate Narrative Project, geared to schools and community organizations, seven years ago.
For Biggers, who is always aiming to "tell a better story" in more effective ways, it's important for writers and other artists to blend the arts and sciences to communicate ideas.
"To bring people together we use the narrative arts, theater, film, dance and creative writing," Biggers said.
Biggers set the play "Kaminski's Lot" in Gary, and his research for the play was collected from interviews with Region students, community members and others.
"Kaminski's Lot" revolves around a group of IU Northwest students and their teacher who get caught in a terrible storm and must seek safety in a greenhouse located on an abandoned lot in Gary.
About the play, Biggers said, “In a celebration of storytelling, led by an urban farmer and her niece, this production places the questions of legacy, culture, family and personal histories on stage, in a time of climate crisis.”
It was key for Biggers to set the work in Gary.
"Once again, we're out to bring the climate story home," he said.
Playwright August Wilson, Biggers said, was someone he greatly admired and a writer he considered a hero.
"He talked about how the theater has the power to uncover truths," Biggers said. Biggers explained a theater work can also help people figure out how to deal with these truths and what to do about them.
The play "Kaminski's Lot" stars a cast of local talents.
"There are older and younger actors. The cast is diverse in terms of experience and background," the playwright said.
Biggers said he's been visiting Gary and Northwest Indiana for a few years.
"I find Gary to be an incredible place," he said, adding it has a rich history. "I've been coming here for years and collecting interviews and oral histories as well."
Biggers, who hails from Southern Illinois, around the Garden of the Gods area, said he comes from a community of coal miners and farmers. He also lived in Tucson, Arizona.
"I've worked all around the country as a writer and I trained as an oral historian," he said. "Studs Terkel was my hero."
Biggers said he feels we're at a "crisis level" when it comes to climate issues. And he hopes his original play can help address these issues in a more personal way.
"Through the arts you can touch hearts as well as minds," he said.
FYI: "Kaminski's Lot" runs Nov. 4 to 13 at IU Northwest Theater at the Arts & Sciences Building, 3400 Broadway, Gary. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 5, 11 and 12 and 3 p.m. Nov. 6 and 13. General admission tickets are $10. Online reservations are strongly advised: go.iu.edu/47NX.